The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

This growth stock offers compounding through dividends.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

If you’re wondering where to put your $500 in today’s stock market, growth stocks can seem attractive. But the question is whether it can last. That’s why today we’re looking at Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) on the TSX. With inflation cooling and interest rates down, this financial giant is well-positioned in the market for steady growth. As one of the leading names in the insurance and financial services industry, Manulife stock provides stability and long-term potential, thus making it an attractive choice for growth investors looking to maximize returns.

Its strengths

The financial sector, particularly life insurance companies like Manulife stock, thrives in environments where inflation is under control. With inflation now back to target levels and interest rates being cut, Manulife stock is in a favourable position. Lower interest rates can boost demand for financial products such as insurance and investment services, as consumers have more purchasing power and businesses expand. This translates into more business for Manulife, which has been a steady performer even in uncertain economic conditions.

Manulife stock’s earnings are a testament to its financial strength. In its latest quarterly report, the company posted $1.04 billion in earnings on revenue of $8.88 billion, showing continued robust performance. The company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.39 also suggests that Manulife stock is undervalued compared to its growth prospects.

Power with $500

Investing $500 in Manulife stock is more than just a small entry point. It’s a chance to tap into a high-performing stock. With a five-year return of 118.40%, Manulife stock has outpaced the broader market. Even with a modest investment, you can participate in the company’s growth trajectory. Plus, you’re not just betting on stock price appreciation. Manulife’s regular dividends offer a steady income stream.

Manulife stock pays a generous dividend, currently yielding 3.85%. Reinvesting dividends can be a powerful way to compound your returns over time. Imagine using your $500 investment to buy shares, then letting the dividends buy more shares over the years. This reinvestment can significantly enhance your overall return, particularly as the company continues to grow and raise its dividends.

Looking ahead

One of the reasons Manulife stock stands out is its resilience in a highly competitive market. Life insurance companies often benefit from the fact that their products are essential, regardless of market conditions. Manulife stock has a well-diversified portfolio, ranging from traditional insurance to wealth management products, which allows it to perform well in various economic environments. Whether inflation is up or down, people will still need the services Manulife provides.

In the long term, Manulife will focus on innovation and digital transformation. This future-oriented mindset ensures that the company will continue to stay relevant in an evolving financial landscape. As more consumers turn to digital platforms for their insurance and investment needs, Manulife’s investment in technology puts it ahead of competitors who may struggle to adapt.

Bottom line

Given today’s economic environment of cooling inflation and lower interest rates, this could be the perfect time to invest in Manulife stock. The stock’s performance year to date is impressive, with a 46.42% return compared to the broader market’s 17.28%. A $500 investment today not only buys you a stake in this performance. It also positions you for potential growth as economic conditions improve further.

Manulife stock offers the perfect blend of stability, growth potential, and income through dividends. With the financial sector benefiting from lower interest rates and Manulife posting strong earnings, your $500 investment could grow significantly over time. And with the added benefit of dividend reinvestment, your returns could be compounded, allowing your money to work harder for you. If you’re looking for a solid growth stock on the TSX, Manulife stock is a compelling choice.

