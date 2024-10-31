Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer REIT Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

REITs have long been touted as some of the best dividend stocks out there if you want recurring, strong income. But these could be the best.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
As inflation eases and interest rates gradually decline, analysts are becoming increasingly optimistic about the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. REITs typically face headwinds in high-interest-rate environments because rising rates increase borrowing costs, which can squeeze profitability. However, as central banks scale back rate hikes, the borrowing environment becomes more favourable for REITs, thus allowing them to manage debt more efficiently and focus on growth.

Plus, lower inflation eases operational costs for real estate managers, improving margins and supporting higher dividend payouts. This shift has made REITs, particularly Canadian ones, a more attractive option for investors seeking stability and income. So today, let’s look at some strong options.

SmartCentres

SmartCentres REIT (SRU.UN), with a forward annual dividend yield of 7.1%, is a powerhouse in retail real estate. The dividend stock focuses on retail properties anchored by Walmart, ensuring steady tenant demand. Recent earnings have shown solid revenue growth, with Q2 2024 revenues increasing by 8.1% year-over-year. Plus SRU.UN’s management effectiveness continues to shine with an operating margin of 57.3%.

With inflation dropping, SmartCentres’ stable cash flow will support its hefty dividend payouts, making it a fantastic income generator moving forward. Investors should feel confident about SRU.UN’s long-term potential, as it balances solid fundamentals with a commitment to growth.

Dream Industrial

Next up is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN), which focuses on industrial real estate – a sector that has seen steady demand, thanks to the rise of e-commerce and logistical needs. Dream Industrial currently boasts a dividend yield of 5.2%, and despite a slight dip in quarterly revenue in Q2 2024, the REIT’s profitability remains strong.

DIR.UN’s portfolio of high-demand warehouses and logistics centres positions it to benefit from the growing need for industrial space. Analysts expect Dream Industrial to maintain strong cash flows as demand for industrial spaces increases, particularly as inflation and supply chain pressures continue to normalize.

Chartwell

Finally, Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) rounds out the trio, catering to the growing senior living market. With a forward dividend yield of 3.9%, Chartwell may have a slightly lower yield. Yet its long-term growth prospects are compelling.

Recent earnings reflect strong revenue growth, with Q2 2024 revenue up 13.2% year-over-year. As the population ages and demand for retirement living spaces grows, Chartwell is poised to benefit from this demographic trend. Its focus on building high-quality retirement residences and maintaining high occupancy rates positions CSH.UN for strong long-term success.

Foolish takeaway

One of the key reasons REITs like SRU.UN, DIR.UN, and CSH.UN are so appealing is dividends. In a lower interest rate environment, the higher yield offered by REITs becomes even more attractive relative to other fixed-income assets like bonds. Investors seeking reliable income flows are turning to these REITs for their robust yields.

Furthermore, all three REITs are well-positioned to capitalize on future growth. SmartCentres’ continued expansion in retail properties, Dream Industrial’s dominance in the logistics space, and Chartwell’s growth in the senior living sector offer a strong mix of stability and upside potential.

With inflation cooling and interest rates on a downward trend, REITs are once again in favour. SmartCentres, Dream Industrial, and Chartwell Retirement Residences offer not only attractive dividend yields. They also have strong future outlooks that make them no-brainer picks for under $200. Investors looking for a combination of income and growth should keep these REITs on their radar, as each represents solid opportunities in a rebounding market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

