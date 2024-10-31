Member Login
3 Safer Stocks That Canadian Investors Can Rely On in November

There are few safe stocks out there that are as easy to pick up as these stocks, and you’ll never worry about them again.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Muscles Drawn On Black board

Source: Getty Images

Investing in stocks can be a rollercoaster, but some companies stand out as reliable and safe options for those looking to balance growth with stability. Today, we will discuss three such stocks that are considered among the safest to buy in November. Let’s explore why these companies are excellent choices by diving into recent earnings, past performance, and future outlooks.

Constellation Software

Starting with Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), this tech giant has built a reputation for consistent growth. CSU reported an impressive quarterly revenue growth of 21.1% year over year, bringing its revenue to $9.27 billion. The company’s net income also soared by a whopping 71.8% compared to last year, reflecting its strong market position.

CSU’s management has been skillful in acquiring and integrating smaller tech companies, allowing it to expand efficiently. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.05, investors can feel confident in CSU’s continued growth trajectory. CSU is supported by a robust acquisition strategy and solid leadership.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), another reliable name, operates in the waste management sector. It offers a certain degree of recession resilience. Waste management is essential, so demand remains relatively stable even during economic downturns.

WCN recently posted quarterly revenue growth of 13.3%, reflecting the company’s strong operational foundation. Its operating margin stands at 20.76%. Along with an earnings growth of 34.5% year over year. Management’s commitment to efficiency and expansion into new markets keeps WCN on solid footing, thereby making it a safe stock for those seeking stability in their portfolios.

Fairfax stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) rounds out this group with a strong performance in the financial and insurance sectors. FFH posted a quarterly earnings growth of 24.6%, with revenue reaching $33.32 billion, showing its resilience even in a fluctuating market.

Fairfax’s management, led by Prem Watsa, has built a diversified portfolio that spans insurance and investment opportunities globally. This diversification helps the safe stock weather economic uncertainty while continuing to generate substantial profits, which is evident from its return on equity of 17.91%.

Key safe similarities

Looking at the overall picture, all three companies have proven track records of adapting to market conditions while maintaining strong financials. CSU’s focus on acquisitions, WCN’s operational efficiency, and FFH’s diversified portfolio provide each with a unique edge. These companies aren’t just about delivering short-term gains. Each is positioned for long-term growth.

In terms of management, all three firms boast experienced and innovative leaders who have consistently navigated their industries with great skill. CSU’s relentless acquisition strategy, WCN’s optimization of its waste management services, and FFH’s diversified approach to insurance and investments have propelled them to the forefront of their respective sectors.

When considering future outlooks, each of these companies offers potential for growth. CSU’s forward-thinking acquisition strategy ensures continued expansion, while WCN’s focus on essential services makes it resilient against economic downturns. FFH, with its international exposure and diverse investments, is well-prepared to handle market volatility and provide steady returns.

Foolish takeaway

Constellation Software, Waste Connections, and Fairfax Financial are among the best safe stocks to invest in this November. Each has a proven track record of delivering solid earnings, stable management, and a promising future outlook. These companies are well-positioned to continue growing, thus making them ideal picks for investors seeking both safety and long-term gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

