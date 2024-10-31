Member Login
Home » Investing » Is BMO Stock a Buy for its 4.8% Dividend Yield?

Is BMO Stock a Buy for its 4.8% Dividend Yield?

Canadians are looking to cut back, and BMO stock is on board. But it could also be a top stock to pick up to earn!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

The holiday season is often a time of excitement and gift-giving. Yet this year, many Canadians are taking a more cautious approach. According to a recent survey by Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), a significant 79% of Canadians plan to cut back on their holiday spending. With rising concerns about the cost of living and financial stability, it’s not surprising that people are looking to tighten their belts.

In fact, on average, Canadians are still expected to spend about $1,991 during the holidays. Yet many are choosing to prioritize essential expenses and reduce the number of gifts they buy. Today, let’s look at BMO stock and whether the company’s stock could be a way to get that money back.

Cutting back

Financial anxiety is a real concern for over half of the population, with 54% of Canadians admitting that thinking about holiday spending makes them anxious. This anxiety is heightened by the fact that 49% acknowledge they tend to overspend during the holidays.

One key finding from the BMO survey is that 30% of respondents are unsure whether they will be able to afford every item on their shopping list. This uncertainty reflects the broader economic challenges Canadians are currently facing, including rising costs and stagnant wages.

In fact, 55% of people plan on using credit cards to cover their holiday expenses, and it could take up to three months to pay off those bills. Unfortunately, 21% of Canadians are not confident they’ll be able to pay off these bills in a timely manner, leading to even more financial pressure.

Beyond the holidays

Cutting back isn’t just a holiday theme, though. The survey highlights that 44% of people have already reduced their spending on birthdays and anniversaries throughout the year. For many, this reflects an ongoing trend of budgeting and rethinking how to manage financial priorities in an environment of increasing costs. Canadians seem to be adjusting their expectations and making trade-offs in order to participate in the holiday season without overextending themselves financially.

While the financial anxiety is certainly real, it’s not all doom and gloom. Many Canadians are adapting by creating personalized financial plans and working with banking experts to manage their budgets better. In a time when financial stress is high, creating a realistic budget and investing can be a way to bring back some holiday cheer.

BMO stock is a solid option

Turning to BMO stock, is it worth considering as a buy for its attractive 4.8% dividend yield? BMO has long been one of Canada’s top banks, and its stock offers solid income potential, particularly for dividend investors. The most recent earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 shows a revenue of $31.41 billion but a year-over-year decline of 3.6% in quarterly revenue growth. Despite this, earnings per share (EPS) increased by 19.3%, thus highlighting resilience amid challenging economic conditions.

BMO stock’s dividend yield of 4.8% is certainly appealing, especially for investors seeking stable income. Historically, the bank has maintained a robust dividend policy, with a payout ratio of around 69.5%, suggesting that dividends are sustainable. The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.88, which is in line with industry standards. Plus, the forward P/E ratio is even lower at 11.74, suggesting potential growth.

Looking ahead, BMO’s future outlook remains positive, though not without challenges. The Canadian banking sector is currently navigating economic headwinds, including inflationary pressures and interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada. However, BMO stock’s strong balance sheet of $401 billion in cash reserves and relatively low debt load position it well to weather these difficulties and continue providing value to shareholders.

Bottom line

Canadians are tightening their belts this holiday season, reflecting broader concerns about the economy and their personal financial situations. However, for those seeking to invest, BMO stock offers a solid 4.8% dividend yield and remains a compelling option. Its strong historical performance, combined with a positive earnings outlook, suggests that BMO stock is well-positioned to deliver consistent returns for income-focused investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock a Good Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

CIBC is a TSX bank stock that has delivered marketing-beating gains to shareholders in the last two decades. Is the…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Kay Ng

TD stock is a good consideration for a 5.2% dividend on the recent dip. It provides upside potential, too, but…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

These 3 Canadian Bank Stocks Are Next in Line to Pop

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three Canadian bank stocks that look well-positioned to continue to soar over the long term.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Stocks for Beginners

Bank of Montreal vs. RBC: Which Canadian Bank Stock is the Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Earnings season is upon us, and the Canadian banks will be reporting before you know it. So which of these…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Bank Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in undervalued Canadian bank stocks such as BMO and EQB can help you beat the TSX Index.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Bank Stocks

Is National Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for Its 3.4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

National Bank of Canada stock has surged over 1,000% in the past two decades, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Is Toronto-Dominion Stock a Good Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD Bank stock is feeling the pressure as the bank is ordered to pay more than $3 billion in fines…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Stocks for Beginners

Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for Its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal bank stock may have what looks like a lower dividend yield. But don't let that fool you from picking…

Read more »