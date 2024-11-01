Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

Enbridge and TC Energy rebounded nicely over the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) have enjoyed big rallies over the past year. Investors who missed the surge are wondering which Canadian energy infrastructure stock might still be undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Enbridge

Enbridge trades near $56.00 at the time of writing. The stock is up about 27% in the past 12 months and is just shy of the $59 it reached in 2022 before rising interest rates triggered the extended pullback.

Bargain hunters started to buy the stock last fall when sentiment shifted from fears of more interest rate hikes to expectations for rate cuts in Canada and the United States in 2024. Now that the central banks have started reducing interest rates, Enbridge should see borrowing costs decline next year. This frees up more cash that can be used for distributions or reducing the debt load.

Enbridge continues to grow through acquisitions and development projects. In recent years, the management team diversified the asset base to complement the core oil and natural gas transmission networks. Enbridge shifted its focus to exports, renewable energy, and natural gas utilities through the purchases of an oil export terminal in Texas, an American wind and solar developer, and the recent acquisition of three natural gas utilities in the United States.

The expansion of the asset base provides better stability for revenue and cash flow generation and positions Enbridge to benefit from global demand for North American oil and gas while also getting a slice of the transition to renewables.

Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 29 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6.5%.

TC Energy

TC Energy trades near $65 at the time of writing. The stock is up $36% in the past year, but still trades below the $74 it hit in June 2022.

As with Enbridge, the decline through the back half of 2022 and most of last year was largely driven by rising interest rates. In addition, TC Energy ran into expensive delays and rising construction costs on a major project. The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline saw its budget more than double to about $14.5 billion. This forced TC Energy to take on extra debt to get the project across the finish line. Coastal GasLink reached mechanical completion in late 2023 and is expected to go into commercial operation in 2025.

Management has done a good job of monetizing non-core assets to shore up the balance sheet. In addition, TC Energy recently completed the spin-off of its oil pipeline operations into a separate company.

Ongoing capital investments are expected to be around $6 billion per year over the medium term. This should provide ongoing support for continued dividend hikes. TC Energy raised the distribution in each of the past 24 years. Investors who buy TRP stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Is one a better pick?

Enbridge and TC Energy pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow at a similar pace. Investors seeking the highest yield for a portfolio focused on passive income might decide to go with Enbridge as the first choice. TC Energy, however, likely has more upside potential over the next couple of years and could deliver better total returns.

Both stocks are due for a pullback after their stellar runs, so better entry points could be on the way. That being said, dividend investors with cash to invest right now might want to split an investment between the two stocks and look to add to the positions on weakness.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

2 Utility Stocks That Are Smart Buys for Canadians in November

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the smart buys to consider in November? These utility stocks offer growth and a…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Is Power Corporation of Canada Stock a Buy for its 5% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Is Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) stock's 5% dividend yield worth it? Discover why this resilient stock could be a…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks are ideal for strengthening your portfolio and earning a stable passive income.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer REIT Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs have long been touted as some of the best dividend stocks out there if you want recurring, strong income.…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Puja Tayal

Being a retiree doesn’t mean you should not invest in stocks. These stocks can give you the financial freedom for…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Top High-Yield Stocks to Buy in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want passive income, high yield dividend stocks are the clear choice. These are the best, and safest, out…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $2,000 in Passive Income in 2025 With Less Than $45,000 in Savings

| Robin Brown

Looking to get a passive income boost in your portfolio. Here's how to get a great mix of low-risk income…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

Is CNQ Stock a Buy for its 4.7% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides its attractive 4.7% annualized dividend yield, these fundamental factors make CNQ stock really attractive to buy now and hold…

Read more »