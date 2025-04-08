Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

If you have $50,000 to invest in a TFSA, here’s how to get started.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Investing within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is indeed a prudent and strategic move for Canadians — particularly those looking to grow wealth over time without the encumbrance of taxes on the investment income generated. With $50,000 in TFSA cash ready to be deployed in 2025, the primary goal for any discerning investor would be to identify a solid and reliable stock — one that offers a compelling combination of both financial stability and promising growth potential. One standout option that consistently merits consideration within the Canadian investment landscape is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY).

Why RBC?

RBC is not merely another financial institution. It holds the distinction of being the largest bank in Canada based on its significant market capitalization. Plus, it commands a substantial and influential presence both within the domestic Canadian market and across various international markets. Its comprehensive and diverse range of financial services encompasses personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance products, and capital markets activities. This inherent diversification across multiple financial service segments is a key strength for RBC. It helps the bank maintain a well-balanced revenue stream, reducing its reliance on the performance of any single area of its operations and enhancing its overall stability.

In its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, RBC reported a set of truly impressive figures that underscore its financial strength and operational efficiency. The bank’s net income reached a substantial $5.1 billion, representing a remarkable 43% increase compared to the net income reported during the same period in the previous year. Revenue also saw a significant boost, climbing to $15.7 billion. A notable 24% increase from the first quarter of 2024. These robust financial figures highlight RBC’s consistent ability to perform strongly and generate substantial profits, even when navigating the complexities and potential headwinds of economic fluctuations.

What to consider

For investors who are particularly focused on generating a steady stream of income from their investments, RBC offers an attractive and reliable dividend. The bank declared a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share. This consistent and dependable dividend payout reflects RBC’s ongoing commitment to returning value directly to its shareholders.

It is, of course, essential for investors to consider the broader economic context and the potential factors that could influence the banking sector. These factors can include changes in interest rates, the overall pace of economic growth, and regulatory developments. However, RBC’s strong financial foundation, its well-diversified operations across various business segments and geographies, and its experienced management team equip it to navigate these potential challenges effectively and maintain its position as a leading financial institution.

Strategically allocating $50,000 Canadian of your available TFSA funds into shares of Royal Bank of Canada in 2025 presents a compelling and potentially rewarding investment opportunity. The bank’s robust financial performance, its consistent and attractive dividend payouts, and its positive growth prospects make it a standout choice for Canadian investors — especially those who are aiming to maximize the potential of their TFSA investments for long-term wealth accumulation and tax-free income generation.

Bottom line

As with any investment decision, it is always advisable to conduct thorough and independent research as well as carefully consider your own personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and overall investment strategy before making any final decisions. Consulting with a qualified financial advisor can also provide personalized guidance that is specifically tailored to your individual circumstances and investment objectives.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is a strong option for any TFSA, and here's why.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $1,267 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are strong options, but these two could be some of the best long-term options.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

I’m Adding This 12% Dividend Stock for a Recession-Resistant Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Despite boasting such a high dividend yield, this 12% dividend yield stock might be an excellent pick to build your…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 51% to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock plunged, but don't count it out, especially at these prices.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Focus on Canadian Value Stocks for My Long-Term Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Canadian value stocks often provide income and growth that makes them great for long-term investing.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Investing $7,000 in Your TFSA? Consider These 2 Canadian ETFs for Retirement Planning

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian ETFs can be excellent long-term investments to add to your TFSA if you have contribution room available.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $5,000 in Canadian Value Stocks During This Market Pullback

| Nicholas Dobroruka

For patient, long-term investors, here are three discounted TSX stocks to have on your watch list right now.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Brookfield Renewable You Should Own to Get $500 in Quarterly Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want some dividends on deck, then consider this energy producer, which could provide that and more.

Read more »