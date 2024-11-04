Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Freehold Royalties Stock for its 8% Yield?

Should You Buy Freehold Royalties Stock for its 8% Yield?

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a forward yield of 8%. But is the energy stock a good buy?

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Pumpjack in Alberta Canada

Source: Getty Images

The TSX index has several stocks offering a high dividend payout in 2024. However, just a handful of these dividend stocks are positioned to deliver inflation-beating returns to investors over time.

Typically, the best dividend-paying companies generate stable cash flows across market cycles. Further, these companies should produce enough cash flow to reinvest in capital expenditures, pay shareholders a dividend, lower balance sheet debt, and even raise dividends each year.

Considering this, let’s see if you should invest in Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) because of its 8% dividend yield.

Is Freehold Royalties a good stock to own?

Valued at $2 billion by market cap, Freehold Royalties manages one of Canada’s largest privately owned portfolios of oil and natural gas royalties. Its total land holdings include 6.2 million gross acres in Canada and 1.1 million acres in the U.S. With interest in 18,000 producing wells, Freehold receives a royalty from close to 400 industry operators. The diversification in revenue lowers overall risk as Freehold continues to benefit from drilling activity on its lands.

As a royalty-interest owner, Freehold is not exposed to capital costs to drill or equip wells for production. It is also sheltered from costs to operate the wells or maintain production, allowing the company to distribute most of its cash flows to shareholders.

Freehold Royalties generates 93% of its revenue from oil and natural gas liquids and the rest from natural gas. Its Canadian assets account for 64% of total production and 55% of sales. Alternatively, it generates 45% of revenue in the U.S. with a total production of 36%.

Over the years, Freehold Royalties has partnered with some of North America’s largest oil and gas companies, including Tourmaline Oil, Whitecap Resources, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Occidental Petroleum.

In the first six months of 2024, Freehold Royalties reported an operating margin of 84%. With ownership in major North American basins, Freehold Royalties is a top investment option in November 2024.

Is Freehold Royalties’s dividend sustainable?

Freehold Royalties pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.08 per share, which translates to a forward yield of 8%. These payouts have risen from $0.18 per share in November 2020. However, investors should note that Freehold has lowered its dividend payout several times when oil prices declined significantly.

It paid shareholders an annual dividend of $3 per share in December 2008, which was reduced to $1.44 per share in January 2009 and $1.2 a month later. Similarly, its dividend payout was cut from $1.68 per share in January 2015 to $0.48 per share in March 2016. Its last dividend cut was during the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020.

Despite the volatility of oil and gas companies, Freehold Royalties stock has averaged an annual return of 12% since its initial public offering in 1996. This means that a $100 investment in FRU stock back in 1996 would be worth $1,800 today if we account for dividend reinvestments.

To date, it has returned $35 per share or $2.2 billion in dividends to shareholders. While its high dividend payout is not guaranteed, Freehold Royalties has showcased an ability to deliver steady gains to shareholders by raising these payments during periods of economic expansion.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties, Tourmaline Oil, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are trending upwards on the back of several key factors. And these three continue to be top cheap…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is on a roll in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Is CNQ Stock a Buy for its 4.5% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNQ stock is one of the best options out there for dividend growth. But what about value? Let's take a…

Read more »

profit rises over time
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered buying Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? Here are 3 reasons to buy Enbridge today for lasting growth and income.

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Imperial Oil stock is in a precarious position, so what should investors consider as we head nearer to 2025?

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy stock is trading at its decade-high on uncertainty in the oil market. Should you buy, sell, or hold…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Energy Stocks

If You Like Exxon Mobil, Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Oil Stocks 

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three high-yield oil stocks with the potential to outperform over the medium to long-term.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Utility Stocks to Buy Now for Under $1,000

| Andrew Button

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a utility stock that may be worth a look in late 2024.

Read more »