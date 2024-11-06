Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is Nutrien Stock a Buy for its 4.2% Dividend Yield?

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy for its 4.2% Dividend Yield?

Besides its stable dividends, Nutrien’s strong presence in the global crop input industry makes it an attractive stock for long-term income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
farmer holds box of leafy greens

Source: Getty Images

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock has been trading on a negative note for nearly two years now. After tanking by around 25% in 2023, NTR stock has lost 6% of its value so far in 2024 to currently trade at $70.04 per share with a market cap of $34.5 billion. While this negative movement in its shares might reflect a challenging environment for the global agriculture industry, Nutrien’s 4.2% annualized dividend yield still looks attractive for long-term, income-focused investors.

But is it the right time to buy Nutrien stock just for its dividend? In this article, I’ll try to answer that question by analyzing the company’s business fundamentals, dividend stability, and growth outlook. But first, let’s take a quick look at the key reasons why NTR stock has struggled over the past two years.

Nutrien stock

If you don’t know it already, Nutrien is one of the world’s largest providers of crop nutrients, including potash, nitrogen, and phosphate fertilizers, which are essential for global food production. In 2023, the company faced a tough market with declining fertilizer prices and lower profitability across its core segments. NTR’s total revenue for the year was US$29.1 billion, reflecting over 20% YoY (year over year) drop due to a broad decline in agricultural input prices and global economic uncertainties.

The negative impact was felt across Nutrien’s product lines last year, from potash to nitrogen and phosphate, with each segment reporting lower average selling prices and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). This could be the main reason why Nutrien stock has been under pressure.

Gradually improving fundamentals

Although it’s true that Nutrien’s fundamentals were heavily impacted in 2023, recent developments hint at a potential recovery. In the second quarter of 2024, the company reported a 10.9% YoY decline in its total revenue to US$10.2 billion as continued pressure on fertilizer prices weighed on sales.

However, its adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at US$2.2 billion, signalling resilience despite a challenging market. Nutrien attributed this to strong crop input demand, particularly in North America, alongside increased potash sales volumes and cost efficiencies across operations. Overall, the company’s continued focus on lowering operating costs helped it offset some of the pricing pressures and stabilize profitability.

In addition, Nutrien’s retail business stood out as another bright spot, with an increase in adjusted EBITDA to US$1.2 billion in the first half of 2024, largely supported by normalized product margins and strong grower demand. Interestingly, the retail segment continues to be a steady contributor to the company’s cash flow, which is important for sustaining its dividend payouts.

Is now the right time to buy Nutrien stock?

While Nutrien stock has struggled in the past two years, recent indicators suggest a potential turning point. The company’s proactive measures to streamline operations, especially in Brazil, and its focus on core strengths in potash and retail could help it benefit from a gradual recovery in the agriculture industry.

Even as Nutrien faces macroeconomic and regional challenges, its management’s focus on cost-control measures and cash flow generation provides a degree of confidence in its dividend’s stability. Considering that, the 4.2% dividend yield makes Nutrien an attractive stock for long-term, income-seeking investors.

Note that Nutrien will announce its third-quarter results after the market closing bell on November 6, which could provide further insights into its recovery trajectory.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Is Great-West Lifeco Stock a Buy for its 4.7% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Great West Lifeco is a strong dividend stock, especially with that 4.7% dividend to consider. But is that the only…

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These high yield dividend stocks offer reliable income now and are also likely to increase their payouts over time.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

3 Retail Stocks That Canadian Investors Shouldn’t Miss in November

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right retail stock at any given time requires an assessment of multiple factors from finances to market dynamics.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top High-Yield Stocks to Buy in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These high-yielding dividend stocks certainly look great on the surface, but do they offer value or too much risk?

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? Buy This Index Fund and Hold it Forever

| Andrew Button

Vanguard's FTSE Canadian High Yield Dividend ETF (TSX:VDY) provides a lot of passive income.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and could deliver some upside next year.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 4 Top Stocks to Buy in November

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of top stocks to buy. Here's a look at a handful of options that investors should buy…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s dividend pioneer and first dividend king are the best options for Canadians to create lasting generational wealth.

Read more »