Member Login
Home » Investing » Is TC Energy Stock a Good Buy?

Is TC Energy Stock a Good Buy?

TC Energy stock has a lot going for it, but there are also a few red flags to consider before going all in.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) has garnered interest recently, especially after a series of strategic moves and notable financial performances. Known for its vast infrastructure and reliable dividend, TC Energy stock has long been a staple for Canadian energy investors.

But with market shifts, a recent spinoff, and evolving energy trends, the big question is whether TC Energy stock makes a compelling buy. Here, we dive into TC Energy’s latest earnings, performance, and future outlook to offer a balanced view.

Into earnings

In its most recent earnings, TC Energy stock reported strong quarterly growth, with revenue hitting $16.5 billion and an impressive 6.7% year-over-year revenue growth. One of the standout figures was its earnings growth, which saw an astonishing 262.6% rise. These numbers suggest the company is bouncing back from challenges it has faced over recent years. This is further supported by robust operations across its gas, oil, and power segments.

Looking at past performance, TC Energy stock has historically been a solid performer — particularly appealing to income investors thanks to its steady dividends. The company’s forward annual dividend yield of 5.85% is impressive, well above the five-year average. And it reflects a longstanding commitment to shareholders. The recent increase in its market cap, from $53.8 billion to $68.11 billion within a few quarters, highlights renewed investor confidence.

Growth prospects

However, TC Energy stock recently spun off its liquids pipeline business into South Bow, making this a pivotal moment for the company. By shifting focus more heavily onto natural gas, TC Energy stock aims to streamline operations, reduce debt, and enhance profitability. This strategic decision was well-received by investors as it underscores a commitment to efficiency and focus on growth in areas with strong demand.

Future growth prospects also look promising. Natural gas remains in high demand across North America. With governments promoting cleaner energy, TC Energy stock is positioned to benefit from its extensive pipeline infrastructure. The company’s commitment to exploring renewable energy integration alongside its gas assets further strengthens its outlook. Bank of Nova Scotia’s recent substantial acquisition of TC Energy stock shares aligns with this optimistic view, showing institutional backing for TC Energy’s future.

What to watch

Despite these positives, TC Energy stock faces some headwinds. Its total debt of $65.13 billion, combined with a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84%, could pose a challenge by unforeseen market shifts. Plus, the spinoff and capital restructuring efforts are costly, as evidenced by the recent $7.9 billion debt offering to fund the separation.

Another aspect to consider is valuation. TC Energy stock’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at 19.83, while its forward P/E is lower at 16.92, thus indicating that investors anticipate higher earnings. This relatively attractive valuation, combined with a high dividend yield, makes TC Energy stock an appealing buy for value-seeking investors who prioritize dividends.

Bottom line

With shares currently trading near the upper range of their 52-week high, investors might hesitate — especially given TC Energy’s volatile price history over the past year. However, the stock’s lower beta of 0.82 suggests it’s less prone to market swings, adding stability to portfolios, even in uncertain times.

TC Energy stock appears to be a strong buy for income-focused investors who can handle a degree of risk. The company’s strategic direction and solid fundamentals paint a promising picture. However, for those focused purely on growth, other options in the energy sector might provide more aggressive returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Is Canadian Natural Resources Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

CNRL is an energy giant with a market capitalization near $100 billion.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Is Baytex Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Baytex Energy is a TSX stock that has massively underperformed the broader markets in the past decade, but it trades…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor a Buy for its 4.2% Dividend?

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) has a 4.2% yield. Is it a buy?

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks to Buy Now: Top Picks for Canadian Investors

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have a solid business model and growing cash flows to support higher dividend payments and share prices.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge provides a 6.5% dividend yield right now.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock looks undervalued as the company continues to increases cash flows, earnings, and shareholder returns.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Baytex vs Suncor?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor and Baytex stocks both look like solid companies offering growth and dividends. But which is the better buy?

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are trending upwards on the back of several key factors. And these three continue to be top cheap…

Read more »