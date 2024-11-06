Member Login
Home » Investing » Retired Canadians: The Smartest Income Stocks to Buy With $5,000

Retired Canadians: The Smartest Income Stocks to Buy With $5,000

TSX stocks like Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) are worth holding for retirement.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

Are you retired and looking to add some passive income to your portfolio in 2024?

If so, it pays to look into dividend stocks. With the Bank of Canada cutting interest rates, GIC yields are likely to go down. However, there is still plenty of yield available in the world of equities. With tech stocks soaring to record highs, dividend stocks have become somewhat overlooked. As a result, they now have some of their highest yields in years.

The above observation is especially true of Canadian markets. The TSX Composite Index is heavily weighted in high dividend sectors like banks, energy, and utilities. As a result, it is possible to find truly incredible yields among Canadian equities. In this article, I will explore three Canadian dividend stocks and one exchange traded fund (ETF) that may be worth buying in 2024.

The TSX Composite

The iShares S&P/TSX Composite Index (TSX:XIC) is a cornerstone holding in many Canadian retirees’ portfolios. It’s extremely diversified, with 224 holdings. It has a high yield by index fund standards (2.8%), and it is highly liquid and widely traded. As a result of these characteristics, XIC has the prospect of very good after-tax returns. When investing, it pays to diversify. So, funds like XIC are very much worth holding at high portfolio weightings.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a Canadian utility stock with a 5.1% dividend yield. The company has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years, making its stock a “Dividend King.”

How has Canadian Utilities achieved such a remarkable dividend track record?

It comes down to a few different things.

First, as a regulated utility, it has a strong competitive position supplying an essential service (heat and light). As a result, it enjoys highly stable revenue.

Second, the company is operationally diversified, with operations across Canada and the United States. So, weakness in one area of the business can be compensated for by strength in another.

Third and finally, the company is generally well run, with a seasoned management team that keeps its financial house in order. It all adds up to a very dependable stock.

Fortis

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is another Canadian utility, this one with a 4% dividend yield. Fortis has many of the same positive characteristics that Canadian Utilities has: stable revenue, diversified operations, and competent management. However, Fortis is somewhat heavier on the ‘quality’ factor and weaker on the value factor than CU is. Fortis has less debt and a lower payout ratio than CU. As a result, it trades at a higher multiple than CU does, and has a lower yield. The positive side is that the company appears to be better run, and if it continues being well run, it will probably realize capital gains, which are less likely to materialize in CU’s case.

CN Railway

Last but certainly not least, we have The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). CN Railway only has a 2.3% dividend yield, but it has very good dividend growth, having raised its payout by 10% per year over the last five years.

CNR stock has been going through a rough patch lately. The last few years have not been kind to railroads, as the crude-by-rail business has declined from the lucrative 2022 period. However, CN Railway returned to positive revenue growth last quarter, and should continue growing in the years ahead. All in all, I’d be comfortable owning CNR stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $7,000 in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This consumer staples company provides consistent stock performance alongside a dividend.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 16 Percent to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 16% from all-time highs, Brookfield Infrastructure is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield of over…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Where Will CNR Stock Be in 1/3/5 Years?

| Kay Ng

CNR stock is a blue-chip dividend-growth stock that should be a reliable long-term investment.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Is Great-West Lifeco Stock a Buy for its 4.7% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Great West Lifeco is a strong dividend stock, especially with that 4.7% dividend to consider. But is that the only…

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These high yield dividend stocks offer reliable income now and are also likely to increase their payouts over time.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

3 Retail Stocks That Canadian Investors Shouldn’t Miss in November

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right retail stock at any given time requires an assessment of multiple factors from finances to market dynamics.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top High-Yield Stocks to Buy in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These high-yielding dividend stocks certainly look great on the surface, but do they offer value or too much risk?

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? Buy This Index Fund and Hold it Forever

| Andrew Button

Vanguard's FTSE Canadian High Yield Dividend ETF (TSX:VDY) provides a lot of passive income.

Read more »