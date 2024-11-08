Member Login
3 Evergreen RRSP Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

If you’re looking into RRSP stocks, it’s quite likely you’ve come across these on many, if not all, of the lists of recommendations. Here’s why.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.

Source: Getty Images

Canadians want to create a solid foundation for a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). And when they start to look at where to invest, several names stand out. But among all the lists you’ll come across, you’re likely to find Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Fortis (TSX:FTS), and the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) on many of them.

Each offers a unique advantage for long-term, steady growth – exactly what RRSP investors need. From impressive recent earnings to a robust outlook for future growth, these picks bring stability and strong dividend potential. Thus making them evergreen choices for retirement planning.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank stock is Canada’s largest bank and a financial giant globally. With a market cap of over $240 billion and a trailing price-to-arnings (P/E) ratio around 15, it demonstrates consistent profitability and growth. In its most recent quarter, RY reported a 13% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 16.2% rise in earnings. This growth showcases Royal Bank’s strong footing in both Canadian and international markets. RY’s stability and resilience make it a reliable RRSP addition for anyone looking for both income and long-term growth potential.

On top of impressive earnings, Royal Bank’s dividend yield, currently around 3.3%, has historically been generous. With a payout ratio below 50%, RY has room to grow dividends further, a significant factor for retirement accounts. Investors can count on the bank’s established presence in the financial sector to sustainability support its dividend, thereby making RY a safe choice for Canadian RRSPs looking to balance income and growth.

Fortis stock

Fortis is another essential piece in a diversified RRSP portfolio. This utility company is known for its stability and strong dividend history. FTS recently reported quarterly revenue growth of 1.9% and a profit margin of 14.5%, thereby reflecting its consistent cash flow from essential services like electricity and gas distribution. Fortis’ predictable business model aligns well with RRSP goals, especially for conservative investors looking for steady returns.

Fortis stock has also shown commitment to dividend growth. Its current yield is around 4%, with a payout ratio of about 73%, balancing income and growth. Fortis’ record of dividend increases of 50 years signals a high level of reliability for income-seeking RRSP investors, thus making it an ideal choice for those who prefer a stable, utility-based investment in their retirement portfolio.

ZDV ETF

For a diversified approach, the BMO Canadian Dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers exposure to high-dividend Canadian companies across several sectors. The ETF allows for broad access to dividend-paying stocks without focusing solely on one sector. Plus, this ETF’s yield of 3.9% provides RRSP investors with a dependable income stream.

ZDV’s sector diversification includes finance, energy, and utilities, which is ideal for RRSPs looking for a low-risk, diversified approach. With nearly 42% in financials, 18% in energy, and 10% in utilities, ZDV balances out some sector volatility, thus making it a robust choice for conservative investors. Plus, the ETF’s affordable management fee and its steady performance make it a smart pick for those who want hands-off exposure to dividend stocks.

Bottom line

When comparing these investments, Royal Bank and Fortis bring individual strengths with direct exposure to banking and utilities, respectively, whereas ZDV offers the benefit of broader diversification. Each choice aligns with the steady, income-generating needs of RRSP investors, making these picks truly evergreen.

Altogether, Royal Bank of Canada, Fortis, and the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF represent a balanced approach to long-term growth and income for Canadian RRSPs. The consistent performance, solid dividend histories, and dependable future outlook make these well-suited to help secure a comfortable retirement.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

