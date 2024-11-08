Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Should You Buy Shopify Stock Hand Over Fist Before November 12?

Should You Buy Shopify Stock Hand Over Fist Before November 12?

Here are the top reasons why you may want to consider buying Shopify stock before its upcoming earnings event.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian e-commerce platform giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is gearing up to announce its third-quarter results next week on November 12. Although SHOP stock has underperformed the broader market so far in 2024, as it currently trades with 15% year-to-date gains compared to the TSX Composite’s 18.5% increase, investors’ high expectations from its upcoming results seem to be propelling the stock higher of late.

But is it the right time to buy in, or should you hold off? Before diving into what to expect on November 12 and whether Shopify might be a buy before those numbers drop, let’s quickly review Shopify’s financial performance from recent quarters.

Shopify’s recent financial performance has been marked by strong growth across key financial metrics, helping it maintain a strong position in the global e-commerce space despite recent macroeconomic uncertainties.

In the second quarter of 2024, the Ottawa-based firm registered a solid 20.7% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its total revenue to more than US$2 billion. Its top-line growth was even more impressive when adjusted for the sale of its logistics business, translating to a 25% YoY jump.

Shopify’s shift away from logistics and its continued focus on higher-margin products and services also helped it deliver a 25% YoY increase in its gross profit to US$1 billion. Similarly, its gross profit margin last quarter expanded to 51.1% from 49.3% in the same period a year ago.

Moreover, the company’s free cash flow margin also more than doubled on a YoY basis in the June 2024 quarter to 16%, reflecting its strong financial health as it continued to manage its cash reserves and operations efficiently. These positive factors explain why SHOP stock rocketed by more than 26% during the week following its impressive second-quarter results.

What to expect from Shopify’s upcoming third-quarter results

Looking ahead to the third quarter of 2024, Shopify has already set a positive outlook. In its second-quarter earnings report, the e-commerce firm projected a low- to mid-20s percentage growth rate in top line YoY, reflecting its management’s confidence in maintaining sales momentum despite a challenging economic backdrop. And analysts’ expectations are no different. According to Street analysts’ latest consensus estimates, the company is likely to report third-quarter revenue of US$2.1 billion, reflecting a 23.4% YoY increase.

Shopify also expects its September quarter gross margin to improve by around 50 basis points compared to the previous quarter, building on the gains from its strategic shift away from logistics and towards subscription and payment solutions. Wall Street analysts expect the company to post US$0.27 per share in adjusted earnings for the third quarter, reflecting nearly 12% growth on a YoY basis.

Another key figure investors may want to keep a close eye on in Shopify’s third-quarter report is its GMV (gross merchandise volume), which rose 22% YoY in the second quarter. GMV, which reflects the total sales processed through Shopify’s platform, is a critical indicator of the platform’s popularity among merchants and the overall health of e-commerce spending.

Should you buy Shopify stock before November 12?

With Shopify’s third-quarter earnings announcement just around the corner, the big question for investors is whether to jump in now or hold off until after the results are released. While short-term economic uncertainties continue to loom, declining interest rates and easing inflationary pressures might create a more favourable long-term environment for growth stocks like Shopify. Given its strong fundamentals, I wouldn’t be surprised if the company gives a strong growth outlook for the rest of the year, which could drive its shares higher after its upcoming earnings announcement.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Why Propel Stock Keeps Going Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Propel stock has seen a fivefold increase in its market cap in the last year! But even more is set…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Could Constellation Software Become the Next Berkshire Hathaway?

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software's (TSX:CSU) capital-allocation strategy is similar to that of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B).

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These three Canadian tech stocks could be among the best growth opportunities in the market right now.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Long-Term Wealth Creators

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three growth stocks aim to grow their financials at a higher rate than the industry average, thus delivering superior…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Is POET Technologies a Top AI Stock for Canadian Investors?

| Adam Othman

Canada has relatively few AI stocks, and the ones it has are different from American AI stocks in terms of…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Wondering what types of stocks could rapidly rise in 2025? Check out these two stocks with substantial upside if they…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

The 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks can be seen as a bit risky, but these three have far less risk and more stability for…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

Shopify: A Must-Have Growth Stock for Your TFSA Now (and the Next 10 Years)

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock isn't just a top growth company, it's a titan worth owning in your decades-long TFSA fund.

Read more »