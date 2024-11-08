Why Propel Stock Keeps Going Up

Propel stock has seen a fivefold increase in its market cap in the last year! But even more is set to come.

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) has been steadily climbing on the TSX, and there’s a good reason for it. This fintech company, focused on providing credit access to underserved consumers, has shown impressive growth. Boosted by strategic moves, robust earnings, and strong market confidence. Let’s dive into why Propel Holdings keeps going up.

Into earnings

Propel’s recent earnings reveal the story of a company hitting high notes on revenue growth and profitability. The company’s quarterly revenue growth of 48.9% year over year and quarterly earnings growth of 95% signal a sharp uptick in its performance. Propel’s profit margins are also noteworthy, with a 10.17% profit margin and a strong operating margin of 21.73%, thereby showing that the company is managing its costs effectively while expanding its customer base.

One key metric that has been catching investors’ eyes is Propel’s return on equity (ROE) of 36.84%. This high ROE indicates that the company is making efficient use of its capital to generate profits. A crucial factor for investors seeking growth potential. Propel’s total assets may not be sky-high, but they are well-leveraged. Showcasing the company’s ability to grow without significant debt burden.

In fact, Propel’s impressive valuation measures speak volumes. As of June 2024, Propel’s market cap jumped to $1.26 billion from just $254 million a year ago! This nearly fivefold increase in valuation reflects investor confidence and Propel’s track record of capitalizing on growth opportunities. Propel’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.43 suggests it is priced attractively for the future, thus indicating potential for continued appreciation.

More to come

Propel’s recent inclusion in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 list also shines a light on its innovation and growth. Recognized as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, Propel stock has set itself apart by focusing on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven financial solutions that broaden credit access. This industry recognition validates its business model and sets the stage for even broader acceptance among institutional investors.

One of the most exciting developments for Propel has been its strategic acquisition of QuidMarket, a United Kingdom-based fintech lender catering to underserved consumers. Propel’s chief executive officer, Clive Kinross, sees this acquisition as a pivotal step toward global expansion. By entering the U.K. market, Propel gains access to a new customer base where demand for credit is high, thus amplifying its growth potential. Kinross describes this acquisition as a “critical step” in Propel’s mission to become a global leader.

The acquisition is also likely to be financially accretive for Propel, meaning it should enhance Propel’s earnings per share (EPS) in both 2024 and 2025. Investors typically favour accretive acquisitions, as they boost shareholder value without diluting equity. Propel’s disciplined approach to acquisitions, focusing on cultural fit and financial benefits, suggests that the company is poised for sustainable long-term growth.

Bottom line

Propel stock’s share price also reflects strong trading activity, with an average daily trading volume that has been climbing, signalling investor interest. Institutional ownership in Propel stock is still relatively low, meaning there’s room for more large-scale investors to jump in. This could further boost its stock price.

Lastly, Propel’s dividend is another enticing factor for investors. With a forward annual dividend yield of 1.52%, Propel stock offers a solid income stream for dividend-seeking investors. The recent uptick in Propel’s stock price and dividend payout could attract more long-term, income-focused investors, adding stability to its investor base.

All together, Propel stock’s steady rise can be attributed to a combination of strong earnings, strategic acquisitions, industry recognition, and a well-structured growth plan. With continued expansion into new markets and a focus on technology-driven credit solutions, Propel stock looks set to keep climbing, thereby making it an exciting stock to watch for both growth and income investors alike.