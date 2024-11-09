Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Is BNS Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

Is BNS Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is one of Canada’s big bank stocks, but should you buy, sell or hold BNS stock right now?

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s big banks are great long-term holdings. That’s because they offer reliable revenue, intriguing growth prospects and pay out generous dividends. But in the face of market volatility, should investors buy, sell or hold bank stocks in 2025?

Let’s try to answer that buy, sell or hold question by taking a closer look at one big bank stock: Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS).

Meet Scotiabank

Scotiabank isn’t the largest of Canada’s big banks, but it is the most international of the big banks. Over the past decade, Scotiabank has focused on growing its presence in international markets, particularly Latin America.

Those targeted high-growth markets (which overlapped nicely with the Pacific Alliance trade bloc) provided Scotiabank with significant growth. Specifically, in the first two years of the pandemic, the stock price shot up a whopping 106%.

That being said, once markets began to reopen and secondary waves of closures hit developing markets, they were slower to react. This led to a gap between the performance of Scotiabank and its peers over the following year.

Fast forwarding to this year, and Scotiabank has instituted some change. The bank is now going to be focusing on the U.S. and Mexican markets for its international growth portfolio. An example of this is Scotiabank’s acquisition of a stake in U.S.-based lender Keycorp over the summer in a deal worth US$2.8 billion.

That impressive growth potential will help answer the question of whether to buy, sell, or hold Scotiabank for some.

Here’s why investors really love Scotiabank

One of the main reasons why investors continue to flock to Scotiabank is for the dividend that the company offers. Scotiabank has been paying out handsome dividends to investors without fail since 1833.

That’s an insane amount of time that spans multiple wars, as well as every boom and bust period for nearly two centuries.

As of the time of writing, Scotiabank’s quarterly dividend carries a very appetizing yield of 5.65%. This makes the bank one of the highest-paying yields among its big bank peers, if not the entire market.

In terms of earnings potential, that yield means that a $40,000 investment in Scotiabank (as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio) will earn an income of over $2,250.

Even better, that income does not include growth or the expected near-annual uptick to that dividend which Scotiabank has provided to investors going back for well over a decade.

In other words, Scotiabank is a great income stock to buy now and forget about for decades. That also affirmatively answers the buy, sell, or hold question for income investors, too.

Will you buy, sell, or hold Scotiabank stock?

Even a defensive stock like Scotiabank carries some risk. That’s why the importance of diversifying cannot be understated enough. Fortunately, Scotiabank offers investors both a defensive (and, more importantly, stable) domestic arm as well as a growth-focused international presence.

Throw in one of the best dividends on the market, and you have one of the best-long-term options for any portfolio.

In my opinion, a position in Scotiabank should be a core holding for any well-diversified portfolio. Buy it, hold it, and watch it grow in 2025 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is up nearly 30% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD Bank or Manulife Financial?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Manulife continues to see momentum in its business and stock price, while TD Bank stock remains down and out.

Read more »

how to save money
Bank Stocks

This 5.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) has a 5.9% yielding dividend that is paid out monthly.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Manulife vs CIBC

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want the best stocks? These two are certainly the best options. But which is the better buy?

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

Is National Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While National Bank stock might seem to have a lower dividend yield, its upside could offer a valuable way to…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

There are opportunities and risks on the horizon for the Canadian banks.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has taken a beating over the last year. Where will it be in another five?

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 28% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This top Canadian dividend stock is underperforming its large peers this year, but a turnaround could be on the horizon.

Read more »