Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s Why I Might Change My Mind and Buy WELL Stock

Here’s Why I Might Change My Mind and Buy WELL Stock

Here’s why I think WELL Health (TSX:WELL) could be an intriguing proposition for some long-term investors right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
doctor uses telehealth

Source: Getty Images

In the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is one of the prominent Telehealth companies in Canada and the United States. WELL offers digital healthcare innovations that make healthcare accessible, more efficient, and with quality service provision through technology.

Although I have been quite conservative when discussing WELL stock in the past, here are a few reasons why investors may want to consider this company.

It’s all about growth

In the telehealth space, investors may not be surprised to hear that growth is abundant. Patients are looking for innovative solutions to being seen by their doctors, and with wait times and patient access metrics deteriorating in past decades, one could argue that the sort of services WELL provides can make the world a better place.

It does appear the overall marketplace thinks so. The company’s strong revenue growth in past quarters is a combination of organic growth within its existing groups, as well as a robust acquisition strategy. WELL has undertaken a strategic mission of acquiring a range of high-quality digital health and telemedicine assets. Some notable companies that fit into the category include CRH Medical, MyHealth Partners, and WISP entities that expand WELL’s capabilities across a gamut of healthcare services.

These acquisitions have bolstered the company’s financials, with double-digit revenue growth seen across its business lines in recent quarters. Much of this growth has indeed come via its acquisitions, so as long as the company can continue to pay the right price for these deals, this is a stock I think could be worth considering here.

Recurring revenue model is worth looking at

Revenue growth is one thing, but how that revenue comes in also matters. In the case of WELL Health, the company’s recurring revenue streams provide investors with added stability. These stable subscription-based revenues, particularly seen in the company’s EMR services and telehealth platforms, improve the company’s cash flow predictability, creating a robust base for long-term growth when the company scales up its operation.

With stable recurring revenue, WELL is in a better position to face market fluctuations and can focus its attention on reinvesting in its growth strategy. Furthermore, the firm’s ability to generate solid cash flows indicates to the outside world its potential to maintain and enhance its operations. 

Long-term potential of the telemedicine sector

Telemedicine is a long-term shift rather than a trend stirred up by the pandemic. WELL Health’s virtual care solutions include phone and video consultations, remote monitoring, and digital referrals. In addition, all these are in an excellent position to capture the long-term growth of the telemedicine industry.

Moreover, the telemedicine market is poised to grow significantly soon with improved demand for remote healthcare options and persistent advancements in digital health technologies. WELL’s expansion in its penetration of the massive U.S. market through acquisitions, such as CRH Medical, further strengthens its digital healthcare solution offerings. 

With the steadily growing dependency on these services from patients and providers, WELL’s telemedicine operations will generate recurring revenues that will eventually lead to the company’s profitability.

WELL’s well-rounded platform offers a holistic suite of services beyond basic telemedicine. From digital solutions improving clinical workflows and patient engagement, WELL has delivered just as much value as it adds to healthcare providers. In addition, it is also just as much as it is strengthening its competitive advantage in the healthcare industry.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

This 9.22% Dividend Stock Pays Out Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock already has a solid base, but there's likely to be even more growth in the years to…

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

There are many dividend stocks worth considering right now, but three stand out if you have a modest amount of…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are most likely to pay, maintain, and even increase their distributions over time.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Where Will Suncor Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) stock is doing well this year. Will it still be doing well next year?

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Earn $5,000 Every Year Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors can consider owing TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge at its current valuation.

Read more »

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

Top 3 Canadian AI Stocks to Watch This Year

| Adam Othman

When there is as much hype about a specific type of stock (like AI stocks), it's a good idea to…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Investing

Don’t Delay: When Interest Rates Drop, High Yields May Vanish

| Joey Frenette

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) is a fantastic ETF to buy if you dread lower rates and…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 6.1 Percent

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here’s why Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), and a high-yield REIT stand out as top Canadian dividend stocks…

Read more »