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1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 39% to Buy and Hold for Decades

Constellation Software pays a tiny dividend, but its 39% drawdown hands long-term investors a rare shot at market-beating gains.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Constellation Software trades roughly 39% below its 52-week high near C$5,060, even as the underlying business keeps compounding.
  • The dividend yield sits below 0.2%, so the real reward here is capital appreciation, not income.
  • Management says private market deal flow remains healthy, and AI looks more like an opportunity than a threat.
9 stocks we like better than Constellation Software

Let me cut to the chase. Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is the kind of Canadian compounder you buy on a dip and forget about for 10 or 20 years. The TSX dividend stock has fallen about 39% from its record high, and I think that pullback is a gift for patient investors.

You are not buying Constellation for the dividend. The quarterly payout of $1.39 works out to a yield well under 0.2%.

Instead, the real opportunity is the drawdown itself. Buy a wonderful business while it is on sale, and history suggests the capital gains can crush the market over time.

woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Why this Canadian tech stock fell 39% from its high

Constellation is a serial acquirer of vertical market software businesses. It buys small, sticky software companies that run essential operations for customers in niche industries. Think transit agencies, hospitals, pharmacies, and government fleets.

The company was founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard, and Mark Miller now serves as president. The model is simple to describe and hard to copy. Basically, CSU aims to buy quality software businesses, hold them forever, and reinvest the cash flow into more deals.

A big part of the drop ties to the broader “SaaSpocalypse,” a sharp repricing of software stocks in public markets. Fears that artificial intelligence (AI) will eat into software demand have hammered valuations across the sector.

On the company’s first-quarter (Q1) earnings call, chief financial officer Jamal Baksh called the sell-off a great buying opportunity. On that same earnings call, management said private-market valuations for the small deals Constellation pursues have barely moved.

There is “a real disconnect between the SaaSpocalypse publicly traded stuff and private markets,” chief investment officer Bernard Anzarouth said.

In plain terms, the public market is panicking while the companies Constellation buys are still changing hands at reasonable prices.

The company also continues to put capital to work. Management flagged a strong start to 2026 on the acquisition front, with a couple of larger deals closing alongside many smaller ones.

AI is the other big worry, and Constellation addressed it head-on at its May 15, 2026, shareholder meeting. So far, leaders say they have seen no meaningful customer losses tied to AI.

In fact, several business leaders described AI as a tool to do more for customers, not a threat. One leader, David Wilkes, said his teams cut their software development cycle from months to hours. His unit’s growth nearly doubled to 23% per year as a result.

Why the dividend is not the point

Now, back to that skimpy dividend.

Constellation offers shareholders a marginal dividend because it would rather reinvest its capital in new acquisitions to accelerate top-line growth.

Every dollar the company keeps gets funnelled into buying more software businesses or improving the ones it already owns.

Management measures itself on return on invested capital, and the bar is high. The team uses the same hurdle rate whether it buys a company or buys back its own shares. Right now, buying businesses at low private market prices is a priority.

Over two decades, Constellation compounded shareholder wealth at a remarkable rate. Since its initial public offering in May 2006, CSU stock has returned 23,400% to shareholders, after adjusting for dividends. It means a $1,000 investment in the Canadian tech stock soon after its IPO would be worth roughly $235,000 today.

A tiny dividend plus relentless reinvestment has historically delivered far more than a high payout ever could.

The company even has a roughly $3 billion war chest, or “dry powder,” ready to deploy. With public software valuations depressed, larger targets may finally come into range over the next few years.

The Foolish takeaway

I believe Constellation Software is a magnificent business trading at a temporary discount. The 39% drop reflects market fear about AI and software, which might not materialize.

If you have a decade or more to wait, this drawdown looks like a chance to own one of Canada’s best capital allocators at a price you have not seen in years. The runway for small software acquisitions remains massive, AI is shaping up as a tailwind rather than a wrecking ball, and management is still buying aggressively.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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