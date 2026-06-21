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How the Average TFSA Changes Across Canada

TFSA averages vary by province, but the real edge comes from giving your TFSA a job — and Cascades could be a value-flavoured dividend way to do it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CRA data shows the average TFSA fair market value was $33,534 in 2023, with provinces ranging widely.
  • Cascades is a basic-needs packaging and tissue business showing earnings improvement, but costs and volumes still pressure results.
  • Its roughly 4.3% dividend can compound tax-free in a TFSA, but debt and margin risk require patience.
10 stocks we like better than Cascades

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) gap across Canada may be bigger than you think. Canadians all get the same TFSA rules, but they don’t use the account the same way. That’s why the average balance can look very different from one province to another, even though the tax shelter works the same everywhere. So, where do the numbers sit?

Piggy bank and Canadian coins

Source: Getty Images

A Canadian institution

The latest Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) TFSA statistics, based on the 2023 tax year, show an average fair market value of $33,534 per individual across Canada. Ontario sat at $33,021, while Quebec came in higher at $35,204. Newfoundland and Labrador came in lower at $28,622. Those numbers don’t tell every story. Averages can rise when older or wealthier investors hold large accounts. Still, they show one simple point: geography can influence how Canadians save, invest, and stick with a plan.

The mistake many investors make is comparing themselves with the national average and then freezing. A lower TFSA balance doesn’t mean failure. It often means life has gotten expensive. Rent, mortgages, daycare, car payments, groceries, and debt can all slow contributions. The better question isn’t whether someone matches the average. It’s whether the TFSA has a job.

For short-term needs, cash can make sense. For long-term goals, investors may want assets that can grow. That’s where a stock like Cascades (TSX:CAS) could enter the conversation for investors who want a Canadian income stock with a value flavour.

CAS

Cascades makes packaging, tissue, and fibre-based products. It’s not flashy. It doesn’t need an artificial intelligence (AI) angle to make sense. People and businesses still need boxes, paper products, and packaging. That gives the company a practical base, though it also faces pressure from costs, demand swings, and competition.

The latest quarter showed both the appeal and the challenge. In the first quarter of 2026, Cascades reported sales of $1.13 billion. Operating income rose to $81 million from $50 million a year earlier. Net earnings reached $0.38 per share, compared with $0.07 last year. That looks like progress.

But investors shouldn’t ignore the weaker parts. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell to $118 million from $125 million a year earlier. Management pointed to higher logistics, production, and energy costs, along with lower packaging volumes. In other words, Cascades still has work to do.

Looking ahead

That tension makes it interesting for a TFSA. Investors looking across Canada may see different starting points, but everyone can use the same strategy: choose assets that match time horizon and risk. Cascades pays a dividend, with a forward annual dividend of $0.48 per share, which comes to about 4.3%. That income could compound inside a TFSA if reinvested.

Still, this isn’t a set-it-and-forget-it stock. Cascades carries debt, and its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio sat at 3.3 times at the end of the first quarter. It also depends on pricing, volumes, and input costs. If inflation keeps pushing expenses higher, margins could feel the squeeze.

Even so, Cascades could suit patient investors who want an overlooked Canadian stock tied to basic needs. It may not shoot higher overnight. But if asset sales strengthen the balance sheet and packaging demand improves, the stock could offer income and recovery potential. Cascades also said it already generated $149 million in proceeds toward a $230 million target for 2026, which could help reduce pressure and support future flexibility.

Bottom line

The larger TFSA lesson matters more than one stock. A Canadian in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, or Alberta shouldn’t build a plan around averages alone. The average can motivate, but it shouldn’t shame anyone. And there’s always time to catch up. Even $7,000 can bring in a lot with this dividend.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CAS$10.32678$0.48$325.44Quarterly$6,996.96

The right TFSA strategy starts with purpose. Emergency cash belongs in safe holdings. Long-term money deserves investments with room to grow, especially when investors reinvest dividends and stay patient. Cascades shows how even a plain business can play a role when the account has a plan. Across Canada, that’s the real difference between simply having a TFSA and using one well.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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