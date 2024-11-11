Member Login
Home » Investing » This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

When it comes to easy wins, goeasy stock is one of the easiest with growth under its belt, and even more expected.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to investing in dividend stocks, goeasy (TSX:GSY) consistently stands out on the TSX. This Canadian financial powerhouse, specializing in consumer loans and lease-to-own services, has a history of performance that’s hard to ignore. With a remarkable track record and an aggressive growth strategy, GSY shows every sign of outpacing the TSX, quarter after quarter. Let’s dive into the compelling reasons behind its anticipated growth and resilience.

Into earnings

In recent earnings, goeasy showcased solid growth, achieving a 15.4% year-over-year revenue increase and 17.7% earnings growth. With net income reaching $265 million, GSY’s ability to generate substantial profit despite economic challenges makes it a reliable performer in the dividend stock arena. The impressive quarterly growth highlights how well the company’s model resonates with its target market, boosting investor confidence.

goeasy’s expanding loan portfolio adds fuel to its growth. Its gross consumer loan portfolio grew by approximately $235 million to $265 million in Q3 2024, with loan yields around 33%–34%. This growth in higher-yielding loans supports strong profitability and maintains a high profit margin (33.4%), thus contributing to steady dividend payouts and future stock appreciation.

A forward dividend yield of 2.6% sets goeasy stock apart in the finance sector. Unlike many high-yield stocks, which often face struggles in maintaining dividends, GSY’s payout ratio of just 27.7% suggests that its dividend is not only sustainable but also primed for growth. For investors, this means not only enjoying a steady income stream but also benefiting from future dividend increases as the company scales.

Buying and buying

Goeasy stock’s forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.8 highlights its value relative to earnings potential. This lower-than-average ratio compared to the broader financial sector offers an attractive entry point for investors seeking dividend income and capital gains. A modest valuation like this provides upside potential as GSY continues to expand, particularly as market conditions favour companies with a solid growth trajectory.

In fact, goeasy stock’s ownership structure is another confidence booster, with 57% of shares held by retail investors and 21% owned by insiders. This shows a deep-rooted trust within the company and aligns the interests of management with shareholders. Insider and retail involvement offers stability, reducing the risk of mass institutional sell-offs and supporting share price stability.

Standing strong

In November 2024, goeasy closed a new round of unsecured notes worth over $550 million. This funding was a strategic move to lower borrowing costs, using a currency swap to bring USD borrowing costs down to 5.98% from a previous 6.38%. With this lower cost of debt, goeasy has greater flexibility to invest in growth initiatives and continue rewarding shareholders with dividends.

Furthermore, goeasy’s resilience is rooted in its focus on non-prime lending through its brands, including easyfinancial and easyhome. By catering to an underserved market with installment loans and point-of-sale financing, goeasy meets a critical demand, thus making it less susceptible to economic downturns. Its diverse loan products across Canada’s markets mean continued revenue, even during economic shifts.

Despite holding $3.3 billion in debt, goeasy has a solid debt management strategy with a current ratio of 16, demonstrating it can comfortably handle short-term obligations. This financial health translates to more consistent returns for shareholders and the continued capacity to fund dividends, all while exploring new growth opportunities.

Bottom line

Looking ahead, goeasy’s ambitions are supported by its $1.8 billion funding capacity, which it plans to use for organic growth. The company’s omni-channel approach and vast network of over 10,300 merchant partners across Canada give it access to new revenue streams and clientele, positioning GSY for continued expansion.

For dividend investors, goeasy stock is a shining example of a growth-driven stock with staying power. From its strong earnings to its efficient debt management and investor-focused business strategy, goeasy stock is well-positioned to outpace the TSX. Whether through dividend income or capital appreciation, GSY delivers value and offers a promising future outlook. As GSY continues on its upward trajectory, it looks ready to reward investors again and again.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

7.4% Dividend Yield? Yes Please! I’ll Buy This Dividend Stock for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock not only has a top dividend yield, it's offering decades of income for investors right now!

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right This Moment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are already strong but have multiple channels creating even more growth for the future.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

This 9.22% Dividend Stock Pays Out Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock already has a solid base, but there's likely to be even more growth in the years to…

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

There are many dividend stocks worth considering right now, but three stand out if you have a modest amount of…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are most likely to pay, maintain, and even increase their distributions over time.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Earn $5,000 Every Year Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors can consider owing TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge at its current valuation.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 6.1 Percent

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here’s why Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), and a high-yield REIT stand out as top Canadian dividend stocks…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in This Dividend Stock to Earn an Average $88.73 Each Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want monthly income that lasts? Investors can grab hold of at least $88.73 each and every month from…

Read more »