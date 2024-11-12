Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Reasons to Buy TMX Group Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

3 Reasons to Buy TMX Group Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

TMX Group (TSX:X) is Canada’s biggest stock exchange owner.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
a sign flashes global stock data

Source: Getty Images

TMX Group (TSX:X) is Canada’s biggest operator of stock exchanges and derivatives clearing houses. Operating the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the venture exchange and the Montréal Exchange, it really dominates the platforms that Canadians buy and sell securities on. Truthfully, the only well-known Canadian exchange/clearinghouse that it doesn’t own is the small-cap growth exchange Canadian Securities Exchange.

So, TMX Group operates services that are critical to the functioning of Canada’s economy, with nearly no competition. As you might imagine, this quality gives TMX Group ample amounts of profitability, growth, and optionality. In this article, I will explore three key reasons why X stock may be worth buying like there’s no tomorrow.

#1: Little competition

The biggest advantage that TMX Group has by far is its competitive position. Put simply, the company has almost no competitors, and it literally has no competitors comparable to it in size.

The Canadian stock exchange business is not exactly bursting at the seams with competitors, to put it mildly. TMX Group operates the two main ones: the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange. Additionally, it operates the main derivatives exchange (Montréal Exchange) and the main clearing house (Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC)).

Here’s a quick test:

Look at the list of exchanges and clearinghouses above and ask, “Apart from over-the-counter (OTC) issues, have you ever traded Canadian securities not listed on at least one of them?” If you’re like me, your answer to that question is a firm “no.”

So TMX Group has an overwhelmingly dominant position in Canadian stock exchanges, and with that you’d expect to see the company producing excellent growth and profit numbers.

#2: Very strong growth

On the growth front, TMX Group is solid. It grew its revenue 17%, its earnings 9%, and its free cash flow (FCF) 32% in the last 12 months. Over the last five years, it compounded those same three metrics at 10.9%, 8.8%, and 16.9%, respectively.

#3: Off-the-charts profitability

As if the growth wasn’t enough, TMX Group is ultra-profitable. In the trailing 12-month period, it had a 92% gross profit margin, a 29% net income margin, a 34% free cash flow margin, and a 9.5% return on equity. These metrics are incredibly solid, but you wouldn’t expect any less for a company with as strong a competitive position as TMX Group.

Valuation

The one potentially sour point for TMX Group is the stock’s valuation multiples. Going purely by the numbers, you might be inclined to think the stock pricey. At today’s prices, X stock trades at:

  • 28 times adjusted earnings.
  • 30 times reported earnings.
  • 9 times sales.
  • 2.8 times book value.
  • 21 times operating cash flow.

These multiples are certainly not dirt cheap. But then again, they are no higher than those of the S&P 500, and TMX Group faces far less competition than the big S&P 500 companies do. There are many good reasons to expect TMX Group’s growth, profitability, and other positive characteristics to persist into the future. So, potentially, X stock is worth the investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway Stock is on Sale: Why Now is the Time to Invest

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR stock has long been a top stock, with a solid position in a railway duopoly. But right now is…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

This 7.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We all want dividends, and having them come out monthly is ideal! But this might be a strong choice for…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Is Northland Power Stock a Buy for its 6% Dividend Yield

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northland Power stock is cheap and ready to move higher as major projects near completion. In the meantime, we have…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks That Just Increased Their Dividends (Again)!

| Robin Brown

These three top Canadian stocks just increased their dividend. No surprise since they have a great record of growing earnings…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Pays at 11.2%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high dividend yield is awesome, sure, but is this dividend stock still a great buy with that 11.2% yield,…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks So Safe Canadians Can Hold Them Until They Die

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a stock worth owning for life.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

14.7% Dividend Yield? Buy Up This Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

That dividend yield is high, but it still comes with some strong reasons to consider the stock outside of a…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $5,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) certainly looks like a top dividend stock with outsized total return upside worth buying right now.

Read more »