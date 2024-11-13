Member Login
1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 10 Percent to Buy Hand Over Fist

Here’s why I think Spin Master (TSX:TOY) is a top undervalued growth stock investors should pay attention to right now.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
A person builds a rock tower on a beach.

Source: Getty Images

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) is a global player in the toy and entertainment industry. The company has become famous for its innovation and diverse portfolio of brands, such as PAW Patrol, Hatchimals, and Rubik’s Cube. Despite recent 10% losses in its stock, this company remains an undervalued growth stock in my books and is one that currently holds significant upside potential. 

A fundamentally attractive company with a very strong growth story is an under-priced TSX growth stock opportunity in Spin Master. Learn why this stock is still a buy in 2024.

Why is Spin Master undervalued?

Spin Master is trading at an attractive valuation due to broader market trends impacting growth stocks and investor concerns regarding consumer spending. The result is that increasing pressure has materialized for such companies in the consumer discretionary sector.

Despite these factors, Spin Master has managed to keep headwinds against supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, and concerns over future consumer spending. Therefore, it has also witnessed overcorrection, which gives an entry point for long-term investors. 

Strong brand portfolio

One reason Spin Master remains a cogent growth stock is its bargain brand portfolio and promising innovation. The company has been consistently offering a strong and relevant bouquet of toys and games that resonate with children and families globally. Flagship brands such as PAW Patrol have become household names, with existing demand strengthened by licensing deals.

With its focus on product innovation and strong expertise in launching new brands, Spin Master is well-positioned to face off with competition from all ends within the toy market segment. The company has done a great job of vertically integrating digital gaming with traditional toys to enable itself to venture into different markets and create further room for growth. 

Impressive revenue growth

Spin Master has generally shown solid resilience in its financial performance, even amid pandemic upheavals and economic uncertainties. The company reported strong revenue growth, fueled on one hand by rigid toys and on the other hand by its digital gaming segment. 

Notably, Spin Master has a clean balance sheet, with nominal debt representing the flexibility to support targeted investments and acquisitions to engage in future growth. The cash-generation ability is also sound enough to embrace product development with marketing operations along with exploring new heights in digital gaming and entertainment. 

What makes Spin Master a buy in 2024?

Spin Master’s deep distribution channels and robust results in North America serve as a license for further expansion worldwide. In addition, it expands particularly into fast-developing markets in Asia, where quality toys and children’s entertainment content are in substantial demand. The added geographic diversity further supports the company’s growth and does away with the business risks of sole dependence on any one market.

The ongoing digital transformation, alongside steady revenue from traditional toys, will strike a balance between growth paths. Spin Master is well-positioned to create multiple revenue streams, ranging from physical products to digital content and gaming. 

Moreover, Spin Master is uniquely competitive as it has always innovated or launched true cultural phenomenon brand products. Examples include PAW Patrol’s launch and continued popularity: a testimony to their expertise in creating long-lasting customer loyalty and relevance. 

Besides, Spin Master’s partnership with national retailers and media outlets gives it access to amplified audiences to showcase products. With every new step toward the digital gaming portfolio and entertainment offering, Spin Master should hopefully garner more attention. Hence, it results in a strong market position and competitive edge to tap into long-term growth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Spin Master. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

