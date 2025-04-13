Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

Canadian stocks really can offer it all, especially when looking at long-term growth in these few.

Investing with a long-term perspective takes a careful and diligent selection of companies — ones that exhibit solid underlying fundamentals and promising potential for sustained growth in the years to come. Three Canadian stocks showing this are Aimia (TSX:AIM), Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA), and Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA). Each of these Canadian stocks operates in distinct sectors and presents a unique investment opportunity for the long-term investor.

Aimia

Aimia is an investment holding company that demonstrated a notable degree of resilience in its business operations. In its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2024, Aimia announced consolidated revenue of $127.2 million. This represented a significant 27.1% increase compared to the $100.1 million reported in the same period of the previous year.

The Canadian stock attributed this substantial growth to strong performance across its diverse investment portfolio. Despite navigating non-cash write-downs and prevailing macroeconomic challenges, Aimia achieved an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $12.3 million. This highlighted its underlying operational efficiency. Furthermore, Aimia announced a new and potentially attractive dividend rate for its Series 1 Preferred Shares. This shows its commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Perpetua

Perpetua Resources is a resource development company focused on the exploration and development of mining sites rich in gold and critical minerals. The Canadian stock’s flagship project, known as the Stibnite Gold Project, aims to become a key domestic source of these important and critical minerals within North America.

In its latest financial disclosures, Perpetua Resources reported a net loss of US$0.41 per share. This is consistent with the financial profile of a Canadian stock in its developmental stage that is making ongoing investments in its core projects. The Canadian stock also recently entered into a strategic royalty agreement, selling a royalty on future payable silver production from the Stibnite project for a total consideration of US$8.5 million. This strategic financial move is expected to bolster the company’s financial position and provide additional capital to support the continued advancement of its key Stibnite Gold Project.

Aya

Aya Gold & Silver is a mining company specializing in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. The Canadian stock has a primary focus on assets located in Morocco. In its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2024, Aya Gold & Silver demonstrated a robust financial position, with total cash and restricted cash reserves amounting to US$49.2 million.

A significant operational milestone for the Canadian stock was the successful completion of a new processing plant and the commencement of commercial production at its key Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco. However, despite these positive developments, Aya reported a net loss of US$21.6 million for the full fiscal year of 2024. This was compared to a net profit of US$5.5 million in the preceding year (2023).

The Canadian stock attributed this variance primarily to decreased revenue from production during the plant commissioning phase and increased expenses related to ongoing exploration activities. Despite the reported net loss for the year, Aya’s ongoing and promising exploration activities indicate significant potential for future resource expansion and growth. These activities include the reporting of high-grade drill results at its Boumadine property.

Bottom line

Investing in these three Canadian stocks offers long-term investors exposure to a diverse set of sectors within the economy. Each of these companies faces its own unique set of challenges and risks inherent to their respective industries. Yet the strategic initiatives and the positioning within high-growth sectors provide a strong case for long-term investors.