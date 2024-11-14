Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 5.2% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades!

5.2% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades!

With its 5.2% dividend yield, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a stock I’m eagerly buying.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

What makes a stock worth buying and holding for decades?

Truthfully, there are too many factors to count. To really be sure that you’re safe holding a stock for decades, you need to know hundreds of things about it and have researched it for many months.

However, there are some factors that correlate with long-term sustainability, one of those being the stock’s dividend track record. If a company pays a dividend and raises it year in and year out, then it’s likely to be a stable long-term hold. In this article, I will explore one such stock I own, have been actively buying, and plan to hold for many decades.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a bank stock I have a long relationship with. I started buying it back in 2018, held it for a few years, and disposed of it last year. This year, when it dipped below $80, I started buying it again. Like the stocks described at the start of this article, TD has a very long dividend-growth track record. Apart from one interruption in 2021 when bank dividend hikes were banned because of COVID, TD has hiked its payout every year since 2010. The dividend has compounded at 8.8% per year since that year.

The reason why TD started getting cheap this year was because it got investigated for money laundering by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ). Some tellers were found laundering money for cartels in 2022, and the bank lacked the internal controls required to catch them. As a result, TD pled guilty to the DoJ’s charges and had to pay out.

Money-laundering probe finished

Now, you might be wondering why I bought TD stock when it was in the middle of such a painful period in its history.

The answer is that the stock got too cheap. When The DoJ’s investigation wound down and TD pled guilty, it ultimately agreed to pay a $3 billion fine and have its assets capped at US$430 billion. These penalties were not nothing, but the $3 billion will be paid out by the end of this year, leaving TD free to earn a normal amount of profit next year. As for the U.S. asset cap: TD can divert the money to doing buybacks, paying special dividends, or any number of things.

A cheap valuation

As a result of its struggles this year, TD is quite cheap. It trades at 10 times adjusted earnings — adjusted earnings meaning earnings per share less the impact of the fine and other non-recurring factors. If next year looks like this year, then TD is cheap. In fact, with the fine in the rearview mirror, TD’s earnings will probably sharply increase next year even if revenue barely budges. So, I believe 10 is the “true” price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for TD, which makes it cheaper than virtually all other large North American bank stocks.

Foolish takeaway

As a result of its cheapness, TD Bank stock has a 5.2% dividend yield — quite high. Even if the stock price barely budges, I’ll get a decent return in dividends alone. And with TD’s issues in the rearview mirror, I’m confident it will experience some price appreciation as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why the Average TFSA for Canadians Aged 41 Isn’t Enough

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The average TFSA simply isn't enough for most Canadians in their early 40s. Here's how to catch up.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Insurance Showdown: Better Buy, Great-West Life or Manulife Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GWO stock and MFC stock are two of the top names in insurance, but which holds the better outlook?

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn a TFSA Paycheque Every Month and Pay No Taxes on It

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian REITs can turn your TFSA into a monthly paycheque machine for life. Here's how Morguard North American Residential REIT…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

New dividend-growth investors should consider CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock and another top play if they're looking to build wealth over…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want consistent income, look to consistent dividend payers. These three stocks are some of the best in the…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Want a 6% Average Yield? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock a Buy for its 0.9% Dividend Yield?

| Kay Ng

Couche-Tard stock's small yield is not enticing, but its growth potential could be a wealth creator.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Better Long-Term Buy: Dollarama Stock or Canadian Tire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these Canadian stocks have proven to be solid long-term buys, but which is better for the average investor?

Read more »