Here’s Why the Average TFSA for Canadians Aged 41 Isn’t Enough

The average TFSA simply isn’t enough for most Canadians in their early 40s. Here’s how to catch up.

It’s a fact: many Canadians aged 41 haven’t saved as much as they hoped in their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs), with the average TFSA hovering around $30,000 to $40,000. Given the rising cost of living and looming retirement, this average balance falls significantly short of what’s needed for a secure future. Inflation has made it harder to save, and many Canadians are feeling the pinch. In light of this, a savvy investment strategy can be the game-changer they need, particularly in stocks that provide stability and growth potential, like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY).

RBC stock

RBC, a trusted financial giant, reported solid earnings growth for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, with revenue up by an impressive 13% year over year, hitting $56.5 billion. This growth isn’t just a fluke. RBC has a well-established reputation for consistent performance. With a current market cap of $243.89 billion, RBC’s size and reach make it a reliable choice in times of economic uncertainty. For Canadians in their 40s trying to boost their TFSA, RBC offers the promise of both security and growth — a crucial combination for long-term savings.

And this seems to have always been the case. Historically, RBC has shown resilience even in volatile markets. For instance, over the past year, RBC’s stock price has ranged from $115.57 to a recent high of $175.04, showcasing a strong recovery amid broader market challenges. This steady upward trend indicates that RBC is positioned to keep growing. It’s no wonder RBC holds a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.37, reflecting positive investor sentiment and expectations for sustained profitability.

A critical part of RBC’s appeal lies in its dividend yield, currently sitting at an attractive 3.29%. With dividends consistently rising over the years, RBC offers an appealing source of passive income. For TFSA investors, these dividends are tax-free. Thus maximizing their investment returns and providing a buffer against market fluctuations. Plus, RBC’s dividend-payout ratio of 48.98% shows that they prioritize rewarding shareholders without compromising on growth.

More to come

Looking ahead, RBC’s future outlook remains bright. It’s diversifying into sustainable initiatives and partnering with Microsoft on carbon removal projects, which speaks to its forward-thinking approach. These eco-conscious moves align RBC with the evolving priorities of younger generations, adding an ethical appeal to its robust financial performance.

Further, RBC’s recent prime rate cut to 5.95% following a similar Bank of Canada rate cut is poised to stimulate borrowing and economic activity, thus benefiting RBC’s lending operations. As Canada’s largest bank by market cap, RBC’s adaptive strategies keep it in line with central bank policy, thereby reinforcing its strength in times of economic shifts. For investors, this means RBC remains poised to weather both highs and lows.

The consistent growth of RBC’s revenue per share reflects its successful business model. For TFSA investors looking to build wealth, this stability is key. Plus, RBC’s quarterly earnings growth of 16.2% year over year highlights its robust profitability, thereby making it a compelling addition for those playing catch-up with their TFSAs.

Bottom line

For Canadians in their early 40s, RBC is more than just a stock. It’s an opportunity to make the most of their TFSA. With RBC’s dependable dividend history and sustainable growth outlook, it’s positioned as a core investment to help Canadians close the retirement savings gap and look to the future with confidence.

By investing in RBC, Canadians not only gain exposure to a strong financial performer. It also aligns their portfolios with a bank actively pursuing initiatives for a greener, more sustainable future. For many, this balance of growth, income, and responsibility could be the perfect strategy for their TFSA.