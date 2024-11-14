Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $8,000 in This Dividend Stock for $320.40 in Passive Income

Invest $8,000 in This Dividend Stock for $320.40 in Passive Income

This dividend stock remains a top choice for investors wanting to bring in passive income for life, and even only dividends can bring in seriously high income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

If you have $8,000 to invest, creating passive income through dividend stocks can be an ideal strategy. But where to begin? The Canadian Big Six banks are some of the best places to look, as these provide consistency in growth and dividends. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is a fantastic option. Let’s dive into why passive income is a smart choice, especially with CM’s recent financial performance and solid future outlook.

CIBC’s passive-income strategy

To start, passive income lets you earn money without actively working for it. With an $8,000 investment, you can put your money to work for you. Imagine receiving regular dividends just by holding CIBC shares. It’s a win-win! Dividend stocks like CM can bring you a steady income flow, and it’s even more appealing because of its long-standing reliability as one of Canada’s leading banks. This can make passive income investing a good fit, even if you’re not looking to be glued to market charts all day.

Now, why CIBC stock specifically? Let’s talk about its impressive recent earnings. In its most recent quarter ending July 2024, CIBC reported a quarterly revenue growth of 19.6% year over year, thus reflecting strong performance across its banking segments. The dividend stock posted a net income of $6.46 billion over the past 12 months, which is a testament to its financial strength. The robust revenue and profit growth show CM is in good shape, thus making it an attractive choice for dividend-seeking investors — one that’s continued for decades.

Looking back

Historically, CIBC has a solid track record. The dividend stock has shown resilience through market ups and downs, with consistent dividends over the years. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.98 and forward P/E of 11.79, CM is reasonably valued, thus indicating it’s still a good deal in today’s market. This stability can be comforting if you’re looking for passive income, as CM’s steady performance could mean fewer surprises along the way.

Speaking of dividends, CM currently offers a forward annual dividend yield of around 4.01%, translating to an annual payout of $3.60 per share. With a payout ratio of 51.66%, CIBC shows it can comfortably cover its dividends with its earnings. So, for an $8,000 investment, you’re looking at a regular, attractive return. Plus, dividends are a form of passive income that can cushion your investment portfolio.

Future favourite

Looking forward, CIBC’s upcoming earnings release on December 5, 2024, will give further insights into its financial outlook. This transparency is beneficial for dividend investors because it allows them to gauge if CM is on track to maintain or even grow its dividend. The bank’s diverse offerings across personal banking, wealth management, and capital markets are expected to keep boosting its profitability, thus making it a likely candidate for continued dividend payouts.

CIBC’s financials paint a reassuring picture. Its total assets stand at a whopping $263.19 billion, supported by a solid balance sheet. The bank’s focus on capital efficiency is evident in its return on equity (ROE) of 12.37%. This shows that management is effectively using shareholders’ funds to generate profits. These metrics can assure passive income investors that CM is a well-managed, income-generating machine.

Bottom line

So, how much could you bring in from that $8,000 investment? Let’s look at this below, considering the dividend that you can bring in right now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
CM$89.5089$3.60$320.40quarterly$8,000

If you’re building a dividend-focused portfolio, a blue-chip stock like CM can provide a strong foundation. CM can bring in $320.40 in passive income from dividends alone from an $8,000 investment. Its stability, solid earnings, and reliable dividend history make it an attractive pick. With an $8,000 investment in CM, you’ll likely enjoy a steady income and be part of a well-established Canadian institution.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Invest $9,000 in This Dividend Stock for $59.21 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income can be an excellent way to easily increase your over income over time. And here is a…

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

These monthly dividend stocks offer a high yield of over 7% and have durable payouts.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2025 (and 1 I’d Buy)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two low-priced stocks are best avoided for now but a surging oil bellwether is a must-buy.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Want 6% Yield? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks have sustainable payouts and are offering high yields of 6% near their current price levels.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Is Metro Stock a Buy for its 1.5% Dividend Yield?

| Kay Ng

Metro is a defensive stock that's a reasonable buy here for a long-term investment.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

This 7.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock is offering massive dividends, but are they safe? Let's dig in today.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend ETF to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Andrew Button

The Vanguard Canadian High Yield ETF (TSX:VDY) is one of the best Canadian dividend ETFs.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why the Average TFSA for Canadians Aged 41 Isn’t Enough

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The average TFSA simply isn't enough for most Canadians in their early 40s. Here's how to catch up.

Read more »