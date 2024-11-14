Member Login
Invest for Tomorrow: 3 TSX Stocks to Build Lasting Wealth

These TSX stocks have made their investors rich and still have plenty of room to grow, thanks to their focus on high-growth industries.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Stocks can help create significant wealth over time. Notably, several TSX stocks have appreciated multiple times, generating stellar returns over the past decade. So, if you are planning to invest for tomorrow, here are three fundamentally strong stocks that can build lasting wealth in the long run.

Celestica stock

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is a top TSX stock for building lasting wealth. It is well-positioned to capitalize on higher spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The electronic manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions provider is benefitting from large-scale investments in data centre infrastructure from its hyperscale customers. This includes solid demand for its hardware platform solutions (HPS) offerings.

Thanks to this stellar demand, Celestica stock has appreciated about 995% in five years. Moreover, the stock has significant upside potential, given the accelerated spending on AI infrastructure.

Celestica’s financials are poised for further improvement. In its Communications end market, rising demand for HPS networking switches is expected to drive revenue growth. Meanwhile, its Enterprise business will likely see a boost from stronger demand in the storage sector, reflecting the broader trend toward data-intensive AI applications.

The company’s ability to leverage higher sales, improve production efficiencies, and optimize its product mix will likely enhance its margins. These factors are expected to support its bottom line, providing a solid foundation for future share price appreciation.

Shopify stock

Shares of omnichannel commerce platform provider Shopify (TSX:SHOP) are a must-have in your long-term portfolio. Shopify is well-positioned to thrive as businesses increasingly adopt multi-channel selling models. This shift is expected to boost Shopify’s financial performance and its share price.

Shopify has been consistently growing its gross merchandise volume (GMV) and revenue at an impressive rate. A key driver of this growth is the rise in its merchant base and higher adoption of Shopify Payments, particularly among its high-value Shopify Plus members.

Further, Shopify’s strategic initiatives, including improved go-to-market strategies and continuous product innovation, have enabled it to tap into multiple growth areas. These include business-to-business (B2B) commerce, offline sales, and international markets. Each of these segments is expanding Shopify’s overall addressable market.

Shopify’s ability to innovate is a significant competitive advantage. By introducing new products and enhancing its platform, it continues to attract more merchants, driving up GMV and payment volume. Additionally, Shopify’s focus on operational efficiency and its asset-light business model are key to its long-term sustainability. The company is also leveraging artificial intelligence to boost productivity, helping to optimize costs and improve earnings.

Hammond Power Solutions stock

Long-term investors could consider investing in Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A). The company makes dry-type transformers and power quality products, which are key to supporting electrification in various industries. This puts Hammond in a strong position to benefit from steady demand in traditional sectors like utilities and infrastructure while also tapping into fast-growing markets such as data centres, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and renewable energy.

Hammond has been posting solid sales and earnings, with a healthy backlog that should support future revenue growth. The company’s strategic acquisitions have expanded its product lineup and customer base, opening doors to more opportunities in custom power solutions. As demand for large transformers rises and project inquiries grow, Hammond is increasing its production capacity to stay ahead.

Its focus on innovation, market expansion, growing production capacity, and exposure to emerging industries such as AI, EVs, and renewable energy make it a compelling long-term pick.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

