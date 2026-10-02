Is a $50,000 TFSA Realistic for the Average Canadian?

A $50,000 TFSA may sound ambitious, but the latest data shows why time and disciplined investing can make that milestone increasingly realistic.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) might sound like a big milestone, but Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) data suggests it isn’t an unrealistic long-term target for many investors. The CRA’s 2025 TFSA statistics, based on the 2023 contribution year, show that the average fair market value per TFSA holder was $33,534. More interestingly, that average climbed to $45,109 for people aged 60 to 64 and $51,244 for those aged 65 to 69. It rose further to $56,106 for the 70 to 74 group. That makes $50,000 a useful benchmark because older TFSA holders, who have had more time to save and invest, are already around or above it on average.

Of course, these figures don’t mean every Canadian will reach $50,000. But they show how time, regular contributions, and compounding could add up.

And if you want growth to do much of the heavy lifting inside your TFSA, consider investing in these two TSX stocks that could help you work toward that $50,000 TFSA milestone much sooner than you think.

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Franco-Nevada stock

To grow TFSA money over the long run, Franco-Nevada (TSX: FNV) could be an interesting stock to consider. This Toronto-based company is a gold-focused royalty and streaming business with exposure to precious metals, other mining assets, and energy.

After gaining 24% so far in 2026, FNV stock trades at $352.11 per share with a market cap of $68 billion and a 0.7% annualized dividend yield.

In the second quarter, Franco-Nevada’s revenue jumped 57% year-over-year (YoY) to US$580.9 million. Its gold equivalent ounces sold increased 18% from a year ago, while stronger precious metal and oil prices provided another boost to its financials.

As a result, the company’s net profit surged 43% YoY to US$354 million, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 45% to US$529.7 million.

Franco-Nevada now expects its production to be weighted toward the second half of 2026 and is tracking toward the upper half of its annual guidance range.

For someone trying to grow a TFSA toward $50,000 and beyond, that mix of cash generation, portfolio expansion, and financial flexibility gives FNV attractive long-term compounding potential.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

For investors who want more dividends to contribute to that $50,000 TFSA goal, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX: BAM) could also be an appealing stock.

Being a global alternative asset manager, BAM mainly invests across infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, private equity, and credit. At the time of writing, BAM stock traded at $63.75 per share with a market cap of roughly $104.5 billion and a 4.4% annualized dividend yield.

Despite its healthy business growth, its shares have dived 21% over the last year, making it look undervalued. In the second quarter, Brookfield Asset Management’s fee-related earnings rose 20% YoY to US$808 million, while net profit reached US$1.2 billion compared with US$584 million a year ago.

This asset manager also raised a record US$77 billion during the quarter as its fee-bearing capital jumped 19% YoY to US$672 billion, supported by fundraising across private equity, infrastructure, and credit.

Meanwhile, the long-term opportunity remains substantial as BAM continues to expand in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, power, and credit.

Overall, with recurring fee growth, a 4.4% dividend yield, and multiple expansion opportunities, BAM could be another attractive long-term holding for investors working toward a $50,000 TFSA.

Is a $50,000 TFSA realistic?

So, is a $50,000 TFSA realistic? CRA data suggests that plenty of long-term TFSA holders eventually reach that neighbourhood. Getting there still depends on contributions, time, withdrawals, and investment returns. But owning quality businesses and allowing them to compound could make the target much more achievable.