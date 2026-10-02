These high yield Canadian stocks offer monthly payouts and have sustainable payouts to generate steady recurring income.

These Canadian stocks could help investors turn TFSA contribution room into $92 in monthly income.

Investors should focus on companies with durable payouts, strong balance sheets, resilient operations, and stable earnings.

A TFSA can generate tax-free monthly income when invested in dividend-paying Canadian stocks offering cash each month.

Canadians can turn their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room into monthly income by investing in dividend-paying stocks offering cash each month. Because dividends earned inside a TFSA can be withdrawn tax-free, the account can be a useful tool for building a steady stream of passive income.

Investors looking for consistent monthly cash flow should consider businesses with a solid history of payouts, strong balance sheets, resilient operations, and stable earnings. These qualities give companies the flexibility to maintain dividend payments when economic conditions weaken or markets become volatile.

Against this backdrop, here are two Canadian stocks that can help turn your TFSA contribution room into $92 of monthly income.

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SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is a top option for TFSA investors to turn their contribution room into monthly cash flow. The REIT has a durable payout history. Moreover, it offers a compelling yield. Its diversified portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties generates solid net operating income (NOI), helping support distributions through different economic conditions.

SmartCentres’ properties are strategically located and witness strong occupancy and leasing activity. In addition, its high-quality tenant base further strengthens rental income and provides greater cash-flow stability.

The REIT reported encouraging operating results for the first half of 2026. As of June 30, portfolio occupancy reached 98.1%, highlighting continued tenant demand. Leasing momentum and rental rate increases helped support NOI and funds from operations (FFO).

Lease renewals provide another positive signal. By the end of June, SmartCentres had renewed about 86% of leases expiring in 2026. Excluding anchor tenants, those renewals achieved an average rental increase of 12%.

SmartCentres currently pays $0.15 per unit monthly, equivalent to an annualized yield of approximately 7%. For investors seeking passive income, the REIT’s monthly payments, high yield, and solid record of maintaining distributions make it a top bet.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) is another compelling option for investors looking for consistent monthly dividend income. From January 2013 through June 2026, the energy company has distributed approximately $3.4 billion to shareholders, highlighting its long-standing focus on returning capital to its shareholders. Its ability to generate cash across different commodity environments supports the sustainability of these payments.

Its strong asset portfolio, efficient operations, and healthy balance sheet support its payouts. Notably, the company is benefitting from supportive commodity prices, lower costs, and continued operational improvements. In addition, the acquisition of Veren has expanded Whitecap’s production base and scale while creating opportunities for greater efficiency.

Higher production and stronger cash generation could help the company maintain dividends while continuing to reduce debt.

Whitecap offers a dividend of $0.06 per share monthly, representing a yield above 4.1%. Its estimated 20%–25% payout ratio also leaves considerable room to absorb weaker commodity conditions.

Overall, Whitecap’s solid distribution history, high-quality assets, and sustainable payout ratio position it well to keep rewarding its shareholders with monthly distributions.

TFSA investors can earn over $92 a month

SmartCentres REIT and Whitecap Resources are two high-yield stocks that can provide investors with a regular income stream. For TFSA investors with about $20,000 in available contribution room, splitting the amount between these two companies could generate over $92 in monthly income.