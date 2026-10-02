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Apartment Rents Are Slowing: I’d Buy This Canadian REIT Instead

Cooling apartment asking rents make industrial real estate worth another look for investors seeking a different source of monthly income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Average two-bedroom asking rents across Canadian metropolitan areas fell 3.6% year over year.
  • Granite REIT's portfolio remains approximately 98% occupied.
  • Granite currently pays a monthly distribution yielding roughly 4.2%.

The Canadian rental story just changed direction. Average asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment across Canada’s major metropolitan areas fell 3.6% year over year in the second quarter.

That doesn’t mean the housing shortage has disappeared or apartment buildings have suddenly become terrible investments. It does mean investors shouldn’t assume every landlord can keep raising rents at yesterday’s pace. I’d therefore look at a different kind of rent cheque.

Forklift in a warehouse

Source: Getty Images

Not all rent is residential

Apartment landlords depend on household formation, immigration, local supply, regulation, and what renters can afford. Industrial landlords have a different customer. Warehouses, distribution centres, manufacturers, and logistics operators need buildings positioned near highways, ports, cities, and supply chains.

That demand can slow too, but it doesn’t move in lockstep with apartment asking rents. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: GRT.UN) gives investors exposure to that side of the property market.

Granite owns 145 logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties across North America and Europe, representing roughly 61.5 million square feet. Its portfolio occupancy currently sits around 98%. A tenant may negotiate hard over the rent. Moving an enormous distribution operation is considerably harder than changing apartments after the lease expires.

Collect it monthly

Granite also provides something income investors tend to appreciate, and that’s a monthly distribution. The REIT currently pays $0.30 per unit every month, or $3.55 annually. At writing, that’s a yield of roughly 4.2%. The payment increased from $0.28 monthly late last year.

Frequency isn’t the same as safety, of course. Investors looking at Canadian dividend stocks should treat a REIT distribution the same way they’d treat a corporate dividend. That is, check whether the underlying properties are producing enough cash, then look at debt.

Granite’s high occupancy gives it a good starting point. Its geographic diversification also helps. A Canadian apartment landlord can become heavily exposed to one province’s rent rules or housing cycle. Granite spreads properties across six countries.

Why now?

Interest rates have made things harder. Higher bond yields compete with REIT distributions and can push investors to demand lower prices. They also raise refinancing costs for landlords. That pressure is unpleasant for existing owners, but it can create better entry points for buyers with longer horizons.

Granite has also kept its balance sheet flexible enough to continue looking for opportunities. Earlier this year, it renewed a normal-course issuer bid allowing it to potentially repurchase up to roughly 10% of its public float if management considers the price attractive.

That doesn’t guarantee buybacks. However, it does give management another place to allocate capital when buildings aren’t the best thing available for purchase.

Considerations

Industrial real estate isn’t immune to an economic slowdown. A recession can reduce shipping volumes, manufacturing activity, and demand for warehouse space. Magna International also remains an important Granite tenant, creating concentration risk.

Property values can fall when capitalization rates rise, while refinancing debt at higher rates can eat into cash flow. That’s why I’d buy gradually when buying stocks in Canada, not treat 98% occupancy as an invisibility cloak.

Bottom line

Canadian apartment asking rents can fall while another corner of real estate remains useful. Granite owns the warehouses and distribution facilities companies need to keep products moving. Occupancy remains high, the portfolio is geographically diversified, and investors collect a roughly 4.2% yield monthly.

I wouldn’t abandon residential real estate because rents cooled. I’d simply make sure my entire property investment isn’t waiting for the same rent increase.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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