Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Galaxy Digital or Hut 8 Stock?

Cryptocurrency stocks are roaring, but these two could be your best bets right now.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
crypto blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to choosing between Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY) and Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) stock, investors are likely drawn to the digital asset and crypto world’s promise of high returns. But they must also contend with significant volatility. Both Galaxy and Hut 8 have carved out distinctive niches in this space. And each offers a unique investment story with varying degrees of risk and growth potential. Today, let’s consider these two intriguing options, from earnings reports and profitability to balance sheets and future outlook.

The finances

Galaxy Digital recently reported a third-quarter 2024 net loss of $54 million, though this was a notable improvement over prior losses, hinting at stabilization. The crypto stock’s revenue has been bolstered by strong gains in digital asset trading, even as trading volumes in the industry declined. Meanwhile, Hut 8’s revenue surged with a year-over-year increase of 71.5%, driven primarily by its operational efficiency in mining and Bitcoin‘s rally. For investors prioritizing revenue growth, Hut 8 shows strong numbers. Yet Galaxy’s losses are narrowing, showing a more measured trajectory of improvement.

From a valuation standpoint, Galaxy Digital seems like a bargain. It holds a market cap of $3.23 billion, an enterprise value of $4.31 billion, and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 5.66. So, Galaxy’s valuation reflects reasonable expectations. Hut 8’s valuation is higher, with a forward P/E of 48.54, suggesting that the market anticipates significant future growth. For investors wary of overpaying, Galaxy’s lower valuation might be more appealing. In contrast, Hut 8’s higher P/E implies the market’s confidence in its growth story.

Financial stability is another important factor, especially in a sector prone to sudden price swings. Galaxy holds $1.74 million in cash with a current ratio of 1.85, showing some liquidity though limited cash. Hut 8, on the other hand, boasts a far higher cash reserve of $178.64 million, with a current ratio of 1.67. The greater cash position could give Hut 8 an advantage in managing operational costs or investing in growth without incurring significant debt.

Looking ahead

The nature of each company’s exposure to the crypto market also shapes their risk profiles. Galaxy Digital has built a multi-faceted business that spans digital asset trading, investment banking, and asset management, diversifying its risk across several streams. This approach could provide some cushion against isolated downturns in crypto markets. Hut 8, however, has a sharper focus on Bitcoin mining and data centres. This means its revenue is more closely tied to crypto prices. For investors bullish on Bitcoin’s future, Hut 8’s dedicated crypto focus may be enticing.

Growth potential is another area where Galaxy shines. The crypto stock’s recent agreement with a U.S. hyperscaler to provide high-performance computing at its Helios campus in Texas shows its forward-looking approach to infrastructure, thus allowing it to expand beyond digital assets. Hut 8’s growth trajectory, by contrast, relies heavily on Bitcoin prices. As long as the current Bitcoin rally continues, Hut 8 stands to benefit greatly. However, Galaxy’s diversified approach could position it better for long-term growth in the face of market changes.

Both stocks have rallied significantly, adding to their appeal. Galaxy is trading near its 52-week high, with recent gains of around 7.71%. Hut 8, meanwhile, is up 20.87% and also hovers near its peak. This momentum can suggest investor confidence, yet it’s also a reminder of the digital asset sector’s rapid fluctuations.

Bottom line

Looking forward, Galaxy Digital’s plans for a U.S. listing and reorganization could further bolster its appeal. The Nasdaq listing would grant it greater visibility and liquidity, potentially attracting more investors. Hut 8 remains committed to crypto mining, which could yield solid returns if Bitcoin’s rally continues. Galaxy’s broader plans for expansion could make it a stronger pick for those looking at the longer term, while Hut 8 remains a straightforward bet on Bitcoin.

In the end, Galaxy Digital offers a diversified play on digital assets with exposure beyond crypto alone, which may appeal to long-term investors. Hut 8, however, remains more speculative but highly rewarding for those banking on crypto’s sustained growth. Both stocks have exciting stories, and the best choice ultimately depends on whether you value a diversified approach or a pure-play exposure to the crypto sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

