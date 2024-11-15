Member Login
Home » Investing » High-Growth Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

High-Growth Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Are you looking to add some growth potential to your portfolio? Here are three stocks to add to your watch list.

Posted by
Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market continues to deliver to investors. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is nearing a 20% return on the year. 

As a long-term investor myself, I will admit that the stock market’s recent performance has me more focused on building my cash reserve than buying individual stocks today. The market has been on fire since August, with stocks across the TSX skyrocketing to new all-time highs. Valuations are getting pricey for many Canadian stocks.

With the market as hot as it is right now, it’s a great time to update your watch list. In addition, even though the market as a whole is trading at all-time highs, there are plenty of growth stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that continue to trade below all-time highs from 2021.

I’ve put together a basket of three top-quality tech stocks. Investors who are looking to add some serious long-term growth potential to their portfolios should have these three companies on their radar.

Growth stock #1: Shopify

Most Canadian investors are likely familiar with the tech giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP). It wasn’t long ago that the company was the largest on the TSX. However, with shares down close to 25% from all-time highs that were set back in 2021, Shopify has since given up the top spot on the TSX.

The company reported its third-quarter 2024 earnings earlier this week, which were extremely well received by the market. The stock soared more than 20% on the day of the release.

If you’re hoping to pick up shares of Shopify at a discount, I’d suggest acting quickly.

Growth stock #2: Lightspeed Commerce

The beaten-down tech stock could be of interest to both short- and long-term investors.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is fresh off a quarterly report which impressed investors. The stock surged after management reported a 20% growth in quarterly revenue and a surprise 30% growth in earnings. 

In the long term, Lightspeed remains well-positioned to see revenue growth continue in the double-digit range. That’s why I believe, as a current shareholder myself, that it’s only a matter of time before the tech stock returns to its market-beating ways.

A potential sale is what could be of interest to short-term investors. The company stated not long ago that it is currently exploring options for a potential sale, which likely would lead to a pop in stock price.

Growth stock #3: Descartes Systems

The last pick in this basket is the only one that is currently trading at all-time highs. Shares of Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) are up about 50% on the year and 200% over the past five years, easily outpacing the returns of the Canadian stock market.

Investors who are interested in buying shares of Descartes Systems today will need to pay up. It’s no surprise that the tech stock is priced at a premium today. If you’re looking for a dependable market-beater, though, you should be prepared to pay up for it.

Not many stocks on the TSX can match Descartes Systems’s market-beating track record over the past decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Lightspeed Commerce and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopify's third-quarter results
Tech Stocks

There’s No Stopping Shopify

| Iain Butler

Shopify stock exploded this week after the company announced Q3 earnings.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2025 (and 1 I’d Buy)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two low-priced stocks are best avoided for now but a surging oil bellwether is a must-buy.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Tech Stocks

Trump Trade: Canadian Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With Trump returning to the presidency, there are some sectors that could boom in Canada, and others to watch. But…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks to Help Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Robin Brown

Do you want to turn $100,000 into $1 million quickly? Look for small- or mid-cap stocks that are scaling as…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons Celestica Stock Is a Screaming Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These three reasons make Celestica stock a screaming buy for long-term investors.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2025 and Beyond

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Dow Jones stocks are screaming buys but Canadians must hold them in an RRSP or RRIF to avoid paying…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

Well Health Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Another record-breaking quarter and strong demand sets the stage for continued momentum for Well Health stock.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks continue to beat the market and could soar higher in an improving investment landscape.

Read more »