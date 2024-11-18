Member Login
7.4% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Monthly Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

This top dividend stock is an ideal buy — not just for its dividend yield.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

There are strong dividend stocks, and then there are stocks like SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN). The real estate investment trust (REIT) has earned a strong reputation among income-focused investors, and it’s not hard to see why. This Canadian REIT consistently offers attractive monthly dividends backed by solid financial fundamentals, efficient operations, and a reliable income-generating property portfolio. For anyone building a passive-income stream, SmartCentres could be a cornerstone choice.

Dividend strength

To start, let’s talk about SmartCentres’s dividend performance. For Canadian dividend investors, consistent income is a top priority, and SmartCentres has been delivering on that. Most recently, it declared a monthly dividend of $0.1542 per unit, adding up to an annual payout of $1.85 per unit. This generates a forward annual yield of 7.41% at writing. Standing out in today’s market for being both substantial and steady. Even better, SmartCentres has a track record of keeping dividends consistent. This gives investors confidence in the reliability of their income.

SmartCentres’s financial metrics back up its strong income performance. During the second quarter of 2024, SmartCentres reported a profit margin of 29.07% and an operating margin of 57.33%. These numbers show how efficiently the REIT manages costs and turns its revenues into profit. Furthermore, SmartCentres’s return on assets (ROA) was reported at 2.99%, and the return on equity (ROE) was 5.35%. Both reflect its efficient use of assets and shareholder investments to generate solid returns.

Its debt profile is also noteworthy. SmartCentres recently reported a total debt of $5.1 billion against total assets of approximately $12.0 billion, resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88%. This is a manageable level of debt for a REIT — particularly one with such a vast asset base and a consistently high occupancy rate.

The portfolio

SmartCentres’s asset portfolio is one of its biggest strengths. With 195 properties strategically located across Canada, it covers over 35.1 million square feet of income-producing space. This includes retail properties and office spaces that attract and maintain high tenant occupancy. In fact, as of the most recent reports, SmartCentres achieved an occupancy rate of 98.2%! Such robust occupancy levels contribute significantly to steady rental income. This, in turn, supports the REIT’s dividend payouts.

Plus, SmartCentres has been proactive in expanding its portfolio and increasing the value of its existing assets. It manages a mixed-use portfolio that includes both retail and office spaces — adapting to market trends that show a growing interest in integrated property solutions. With high-quality properties located in key Canadian markets, SmartCentres is in a favourable position to maintain its revenue stability and even grow its income over the long term.

Bottom line

SmartCentres has built a reliable name in the Canadian REIT space. Its combination of a consistent dividend yield, stable occupancy rates, diversified property portfolio, and well-managed financial leverage makes it an attractive choice for anyone focused on generating passive income. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting to explore REITs, SmartCentres offers an opportunity to receive income — all from a well-established, income-generating real estate investment trust that continues to stand the test of time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

