Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio for decades of passive income.

Jitendra Parashar
ways to boost income

Have you ever thought of building a portfolio that generates steady passive income in the long run? Imagine getting regular payments from your investments that quietly work for you year after year. This isn’t just an optimistic idea but a proven strategy that many stock investors in Canada rely on to achieve financial freedom.

However, success in this strategy mainly lies in selecting stocks that have strong fundamentals and a proven track record of dependable dividend payments. Once you do that, those steady cash flows could give you peace of mind and more time to focus on the things that matter most. In this article, I’ll walk you through two top Canadian dividend stock picks that could help you start building a portfolio designed for decades of passive income.

Canadian Tire stock

Before buying a stock that you want to hold for decades, you must carefully evaluate the company’s financial health, growth potential, and ability to sustain dividends over the long term. Considering these factors, Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) emerges as a strong choice for income-seeking investors. It’s one of the largest retail companies in Canada, known for its wide range of products, from automotive parts and tools to home goods and sports equipment.

This diversified retail giant currently has a market cap of $8.8 billion as its stock trades at $152.95 per share with nearly 9% year-to-date gains. At this market price, it offers an attractive 4.6% annualized dividend yield.

Canadian Tire’s consistent ability to deliver value to shareholders makes it a standout stock for long-term dividend investors, as it has been raising dividends for 15 consecutive years. It also recently announced its plan to buy back up to $200 million worth of Class A shares in 2025, which highlights its shareholder-friendly approach.

Although economic headwinds have led to a slight dip in its overall revenue in recent quarters, Canadian Tire’s strategic focus on high-performing categories like automotive and its strong loyalty program Triangle Rewards is helping it offset challenges. With continued investments in technology and supply chain efficiency, the company could continue to sustain its growth and dividend reliability for years to come.

Emera stock

Emera (TSX:EMA) could be another excellent stock pick for investors seeking decades of passive income. As one of Canada’s top utility companies, Emera offers a stable business model rooted in regulated energy operations.

After surging by around 11% over the last five months, EMA stock currently has a market cap of $14.9 billion and trades at $50.76 per share. It has a 5.7% annualized dividend yield at the current market price.

Emera recently posted an 8% year-over-year increase in its adjusted earnings for the third quarter to $0.81 per share. This growth was mainly driven by strong performance in its Florida utilities and customer growth in regulated gas operations.

Despite facing some short-term challenges, such as the pending sale of its New Mexico Gas Company and associated charges, Emera’s operational performance remains robust. Moreover, Emera’s regulated business model provides predictable cash flows, which is important for sustaining dividend payouts, making it an appealing choice for long-term, income-focused investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

