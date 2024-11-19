Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 No-Brainer Real Estate Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500 

2 No-Brainer Real Estate Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500 

Do you have $500 and are wondering which stocks to buy? These no-brainer real estate stocks could be good additions to your portfolio.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Canadian stocks are rising

Image source: Getty Images

The real estate sector of Canada could see some recovery as interest rates ease, but not anytime soon. When I say recovery, house buying will continue to remain subdued as people who purchased the house at a premium won’t sell for anything less. And the price hike from the 8% inflation in 2022 could continue to affect purchases of big-ticket items for a few years.

The rental side of real estate

But that leaves room for rental income to grow and prosper. In the rental space, commercial offices are facing a change in secular trends after the pandemic disrupted the office culture. Many companies are adopting a hybrid or remote work culture to save on significant rental income. Commercial properties are struggling to retain tenants or lease big office spaces. Residential properties earn a relatively lower rent of 2-3% of the property price.

One of the most lucrative properties is retail stores. The e-commerce boom drove online shopping, but it could not replace the in-store experience. Within retail, discretionary retail did face the heat of falling occupancy rates, but a few REITs thrived and are now set to benefit from the recovery in retail.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) saw a recovery in rental income as its leasing activity picked up. Its occupancy rate increased to 98.5% in September from 98.2% in June. The retail real estate investment trust (REIT) has continued to pay distributions to its unitholders even when they reached 100% of its adjusted funds from operations. Now that things are improving, the payout ratio is reducing. It was at 75.2% in the third quarter.

This whole episode shows SmartCentres REIT’s resilience to thrive in a difficult real estate market without any distribution cuts. And one major reason for its resilience is its biggest tenant, Walmart. Resilience gives you confidence that the REIT will keep paying you in good and bad times. The REIT is offering a yield of 7.37% at the time of writing, and it spreads this yield in 12 monthly installments. At the end of the year, a $10,000 investment will give you $737 in 12 monthly installments. And this could go on for decades.

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is the trust of Canadian Tire and manages the retailer’s properties. Canadian Tire sells its stores to CT REIT and pays rent, thereby getting the benefit of deducting rental expenses from taxable income. Meanwhile, CT REIT distributes this rent to unitholders, where Canadian Tire has large holdings.

This corporate structure is cost-effective and tax-efficient. CT REIT also undertakes property acquisition, intensification, and development of Canadian Tire stores to charge a higher rent. The REIT’s third-quarter net operating income from property increased by $3.7 million year over year to $113.6 million due to the acquisition, intensification, and development completed in 2023 and 2024.

Since the REIT does not have to worry about occupancy, it even increases its distributions annually by 3% in July. Its dividend payout ratio is at a comfortable 75%.

CT REIT is offering a yield of 6.12% at the time of writing. A $10,000 investment will give you $612 in 12 monthly installments. And this money will grow by 3% annually, giving you an inflation hedge. After 10 years, $612 could become $798.5.

Investing in real estate stocks for less than $500

Investing $10,000 in one go could be tough. But you can invest $500 every month in the above stocks and get the benefit of a one-time $10,000 investment in less than two years. The unit price fluctuation could affect your payouts. But delaying investing will cost you way more than the two-year delay.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's get into the highest of the high, not by dividend yield, but the payments you can bring in each…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian National Railway a Buy for its 2.25% Dividend Yield?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

CNR's dividend yield is looking juicy. Does this mean it's a buy?

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Explore SmartCentres REIT’s 7.4% yield, together with steady distributions, growth potential, and a mixed-use strategy for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high yield doesn't necessarily mean a stock is great, but in the case of these three, that's the truth.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Magna International Stock a Buy for its 4.4% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides its 4.4% dividend yield, Magna’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth prospects make its stock really attractive for long-term investors.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks Canadians Should Watch in November

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for high yields of 5-7%? You could consider buying these relatively low-risk Canadian dividend stocks at their…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

These high-yield dividend stocks are trading at a discount due to short-term challenges. However, long-term growth potential is strong.

Read more »