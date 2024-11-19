Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy 1,154 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $492.54/Month in Passive Income

Buy 1,154 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $492.54/Month in Passive Income

This dividend stock can pay out top cash every month, sure, but has even more to look forward to.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
concept of real estate evaluation

Source: Getty Images

There are many monthly dividend stocks out there, but few with the future potential of Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). The dividend stock is shaping up as an attractive option for Canadian investors looking to boost their monthly passive income. For starters, the dividend stock offers a compelling monthly dividend yield of around 5.4%. This is a great choice for those looking to steadily grow their wealth without waiting for quarterly or yearly payouts. This real estate investment trust (REIT) has focused on delivering consistent income, thus making it an ideal choice for investors who prefer predictable cash flow.

Into earnings

The recent financial results only add to the dividend stock’s appeal. In Q3 2024, Dream Industrial REIT reported a net rental income increase of 7.1% year-over-year, reaching $90.5 million. This steady growth in rental income underlines Dream Industrial’s ability to keep income flowing from their properties, even as the real estate market fluctuates. Moreover, Dream achieved a 3.3% increase in net operating income across their properties, highlighting its success in maintaining occupancy and generating stable cash flow across Canada and Europe.

The dividend stock’s long-term outlook is promising. The trust has steadily grown its assets, with total assets reaching $8.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, up 2.8% from the end of 2023. This growth reflects Dream Industrial’s proactive approach, including investments in joint ventures and development projects. These lay a solid foundation for future expansion and income generation. Its focus on high-occupancy properties is another win, with occupancy standing strong at 95.5%.

In terms of financial stability, the dividend stock boasts a solid market cap of $3.8 billion. This scale gives them the flexibility to manage their $3 billion in debt, maintaining a balance that sustains both growth and investor returns. It has a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.2, thus indicating that while the stock has performed well, it’s still attractively priced, giving investors value relative to its earnings potential.

The dividend

Despite some ups and downs, including a slight decrease in net income due to fair value adjustments on properties, DIR.UN remains a strong choice for income-seeking investors. Its trailing annual dividend yield of 5.4% sits above the industry average, offering an edge for passive income enthusiasts. With dividends paid monthly, investors can reinvest dividends more frequently, potentially compounding returns quicker than a quarterly payout.

The dividend stock also benefits from being in a sector that’s relatively resilient. Industrial real estate has seen demand grow over recent years due to factors like the e-commerce boom. This has increased the need for warehousing and distribution facilities. This trend supports Dream Industrial’s portfolio, which includes properties in Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, and Europe.

In addition to monthly income, investing in DIR.UN brings exposure to real estate assets with growth potential. For long-term investors, this means potential capital appreciation as the real estate sector recovers and grows. The dividend stock has proven resilient in managing its assets, even when non-cash adjustments affect quarterly figures, such as the fair value loss on properties in Q3 2024.

Bottom line

So let’s say you were to put $15,000 into this top dividend stock, seeing it rise by another 34% as it has in the last year, and adding in dividends. Here’s what that might look like.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
DIR.UN – now$131,154$0.70$807.80monthly$15,000
DIR.UN – 34%$17.421,154$0.70$807.80monthly$20,102.68

Now you have $807.80 in dividends, plus $5,102.68 in returns for a total of $5,910.48 in passive income, or $492.54 monthly! All considered, Dream Industrial checks the boxes for a reliable, income-generating investment. For Canadians looking to add stable monthly income and diversify their portfolio with industrial real estate, Dream Industrial REIT stands out as an excellent option that aligns well with long-term passive income goals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Create $1,650 in Passive Income for Decades! 

| Puja Tayal

If you spend a lot, consider the dividend route to create a passive income for decades. The TFSA can be…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

This 7.1% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a solid choice for investors looking for long-term cash from the healthcare sector, with monthly dividends…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's get into the highest of the high, not by dividend yield, but the payments you can bring in each…

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Real Estate Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500 

| Puja Tayal

Do you have $500 and are wondering which stocks to buy? These no-brainer real estate stocks could be good additions…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian National Railway a Buy for its 2.25% Dividend Yield?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

CNR's dividend yield is looking juicy. Does this mean it's a buy?

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Explore SmartCentres REIT’s 7.4% yield, together with steady distributions, growth potential, and a mixed-use strategy for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high yield doesn't necessarily mean a stock is great, but in the case of these three, that's the truth.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Magna International Stock a Buy for its 4.4% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides its 4.4% dividend yield, Magna’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth prospects make its stock really attractive for long-term investors.

Read more »