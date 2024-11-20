3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Income

Top Canadian dividend stocks are reliable investments for investors looking to generate a worry-free passive income. These companies’ payouts are supported by their strong fundamentals and growing earning base. Besides offering stress-free dividends, these Canadian stocks have the potential to increase their quarterly payments with each passing year.

With this background, here are three stocks – one each from the energy, utility, and banking sectors – that can offer investors a steady and worry-free passive income.

Top dividend stock from the energy sector

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the top dividend stocks offering worry-free passive income. Notably, the energy infrastructure company has paid dividends for over 69 years and increased them for 29 consecutive years.

The company transports oil and gas, and benefits from its extensive liquid pipelines across major demand and supply zones. The higher utilization of its system, diversified revenue stream, long-term contracts, power purchase agreements, and arrangements to lower volume and price risk support its top and bottom lines and drive distributable cash flow (DCF). Enbridge’s growing DCF per share enables it to pay higher dividends.

Thanks to its resilient business model, ongoing investments in conventional and green energy sources, multi-billion-dollar capital projects, and growing utility footprint, Enbridge is well-positioned to continue growing its earnings and DCF per share.

The company’s management expects the EPS and DCF per share to increase by about 5% annually in the long run. This will enable Enbridge to grow its dividend at a low single-digit rate. Besides stellar dividends, this energy giant offers a compelling yield of 6.1%.

Top dividend stock from the utility sector

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a leading dividend stock from the utility sector for worry-free passive income. The utility company, which offers gas and electricity services, is known for its stellar dividend growth history, resilient payouts, and high yield.

Notably, it has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years, the highest by any Canadian company, making it a Dividend King.

Thanks to its defensive business, rate-regulated utility operations, and growing rate base, this leading utility company consistently generates high-quality earnings that drive its dividend payouts. Besides resilient dividends, Canadian Utilities offers a well-protected yield of 5.1%.

Canadian Utilities will likely enhance its shareholders’ value through higher payouts in the coming years. The company’s investments in its regulated utilities will expand its rate base and boost its earnings, thus supporting its payouts.

Top dividend stock from the banking sector

Like the energy and utility sectors, top Canadian banking stocks are famous for their consistent dividend distribution. Among the leading banking companies in Canada, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a compelling investment due to its unparalleled record of dividend payments.

This financial services giant has consistently paid dividends for approximately 195 years, which shows its commitment to rewarding its shareholders. In addition, Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend at a CAGR of 5% over the past 15 years, making it an attractive stock for investors seeking worry-free passive income. Moreover, it offers a healthy yield of 4.7%.

Bank of Montreal’s solid dividend history reflects its ability to grow its earnings across various market conditions. Further, the bank’s earnings are projected to grow at a high single-digit rate in the medium term, implying that it could continue to reward its shareholders with higher payouts.

The financial services company’s diversified revenue streams, growing loans and deposit base, steady credit performance, and operational efficiency will continue to boost its earnings and future dividend payouts.