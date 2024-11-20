Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Income

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Income

These Canadian stocks have consistently paid dividends, generating a worry-free passive income for investors.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

Top Canadian dividend stocks are reliable investments for investors looking to generate a worry-free passive income. These companies’ payouts are supported by their strong fundamentals and growing earning base. Besides offering stress-free dividends, these Canadian stocks have the potential to increase their quarterly payments with each passing year.

With this background, here are three stocks – one each from the energy, utility, and banking sectors – that can offer investors a steady and worry-free passive income.

Top dividend stock from the energy sector

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the top dividend stocks offering worry-free passive income. Notably, the energy infrastructure company has paid dividends for over 69 years and increased them for 29 consecutive years.

The company transports oil and gas, and benefits from its extensive liquid pipelines across major demand and supply zones. The higher utilization of its system, diversified revenue stream, long-term contracts, power purchase agreements, and arrangements to lower volume and price risk support its top and bottom lines and drive distributable cash flow (DCF). Enbridge’s growing DCF per share enables it to pay higher dividends.

Thanks to its resilient business model, ongoing investments in conventional and green energy sources, multi-billion-dollar capital projects, and growing utility footprint, Enbridge is well-positioned to continue growing its earnings and DCF per share.

The company’s management expects the EPS and DCF per share to increase by about 5% annually in the long run. This will enable Enbridge to grow its dividend at a low single-digit rate. Besides stellar dividends, this energy giant offers a compelling yield of 6.1%.

Top dividend stock from the utility sector

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a leading dividend stock from the utility sector for worry-free passive income. The utility company, which offers gas and electricity services, is known for its stellar dividend growth history, resilient payouts, and high yield.

Notably, it has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years, the highest by any Canadian company, making it a Dividend King.

Thanks to its defensive business, rate-regulated utility operations, and growing rate base, this leading utility company consistently generates high-quality earnings that drive its dividend payouts. Besides resilient dividends, Canadian Utilities offers a well-protected yield of 5.1%.

Canadian Utilities will likely enhance its shareholders’ value through higher payouts in the coming years. The company’s investments in its regulated utilities will expand its rate base and boost its earnings, thus supporting its payouts.

Top dividend stock from the banking sector

Like the energy and utility sectors, top Canadian banking stocks are famous for their consistent dividend distribution. Among the leading banking companies in Canada, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a compelling investment due to its unparalleled record of dividend payments.

This financial services giant has consistently paid dividends for approximately 195 years, which shows its commitment to rewarding its shareholders. In addition, Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend at a CAGR of 5% over the past 15 years, making it an attractive stock for investors seeking worry-free passive income. Moreover, it offers a healthy yield of 4.7%.

Bank of Montreal’s solid dividend history reflects its ability to grow its earnings across various market conditions. Further, the bank’s earnings are projected to grow at a high single-digit rate in the medium term, implying that it could continue to reward its shareholders with higher payouts.

The financial services company’s diversified revenue streams, growing loans and deposit base, steady credit performance, and operational efficiency will continue to boost its earnings and future dividend payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $4,791.70 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend stock doesn't have to be risky, or without growth. And in the case of this one, the growth…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't get crazy. Just think simple growth with these two ETFs that are perfect in any TFSA.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $900 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This covered call ETF plus a TFSA could be your ticket to high tax-free passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $171,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

$15,000 may not seem like a lot, but over time that amount can balloon into serious cash.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3.53% Dividend Yield to Buy for Decades of Passive Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It may not seem like that much, but add in returns, and this top stock provides dividends for decades.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

A 5.6% Dividend Yield? I’ll be Buying This TSX Stock for Decades!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Big Six Bank offers a large dividend, growth strategy, and stability. In short, it offers it all!

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Partners a Buy for its 5.6% Yield?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock is a reasonable buy for income today as it trades at a discount and offers an…

Read more »