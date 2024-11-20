Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $4,791.70 in Annual Passive Income

A dividend stock doesn’t have to be risky, or without growth. And in the case of this one, the growth potential is appealing.

For a top dividend stock, $10,000 can create massive passive income through dividends and returns. That’s why today we’re looking at iA Financial (TSX:IAG) on the TSX. This stock could be a solid move for anyone looking to generate passive income with dividends. If you have $10,000 to put into this stock, the recent growth and future outlook suggest a potentially rewarding ride. Let’s dive into why this investment might be a smart choice, using a light, straightforward approach.

IAF stock

First off, iA Financial has a history of paying consistent and growing dividends. The life and health insurer just announced a 10% dividend increase, setting its quarterly payout at $0.90 per share. This adds up to $3.60 annually. Meanwhile, iA Financial has a solid track record of raising dividends over time, meaning your income could grow steadily.

From a financial health standpoint, iA Financial’s recent earnings are very encouraging. In Q3 2024, the company reported a whopping 414% year-over-year increase in net income, reaching $283 million. Earnings per share (EPS) for this quarter were $2.99, a significant jump from $0.54 in the same period last year. Such growth hints at a strong financial foundation. This supports its ability to continue and possibly increase dividend payments in the future.

The company’s return on equity (ROE) is also worth mentioning. At 14.5% for the trailing 12 months, iA Financial is not only achieving its mid-term targets but surpassing the Canadian insurance industry’s average ROE. For investors, a high ROE indicates efficient management – often a predictor of sustainable earnings growth and, by extension, reliable dividends.

Still valuable

Now, looking at iA Financial’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.7, the stock seems attractively valued, especially for a company showing such strong earnings growth. This relatively low P/E ratio suggests the stock could be undervalued, providing an opportunity for price appreciation over time. In other words, you’re buying into a growth story at a reasonable price. This is exactly what dividend investors like to see.

One standout feature is iA Financial’s robust solvency ratio, currently at 140%, comfortably above the company’s 120% target. A high solvency ratio ensures the company can handle its obligations and weather financial shocks, which is crucial for maintaining dividend stability. Furthermore, the company’s management is committed to driving long-term growth. Recent acquisitions, including Vericity and Prosperity blocks, have expanded its reach and customer base in both Canada and the U.S.

Additionally, iA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of around 32.6%, which is comfortably low. A lower payout ratio means the company retains plenty of earnings to reinvest in the business or increase future dividends. It’s a signal that management isn’t stretching itself thin and prioritizes long-term stability over short-term gains.

Bottom line

So how much could you bring in right now? If we were to see iA Financial grow once more by 45% as it has in the last year, here is how much passive income could be created.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT IAG – now $130 77 $3.60 $277.20 quarterly $10,000 IAG – 45% $188.50 77 $3.60 $277.20 quarterly $14,514.50

That’s now $277.20 in dividends and $4,514.50 in returns for the dividend stock, totalling $4,791.70! So, iA Financial on the TSX looks like a solid choice for dividend-focused investors. With your $10,000 investment, you’re not only buying into a company with a strong dividend track record but also positioning yourself for potential capital appreciation. In today’s market, finding a blend of growth and income like this is rare, making IAG a compelling option for passive income seekers.