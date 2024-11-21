Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $1,000? The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

If you’re looking for some cash flow from your $1,000 investment, these are the ideal investments to make.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Investing $1,000 in Canadian stocks is a commendable step toward building your financial future. This is the start of creating protection for emergencies. A future of fun for your retirement. Even funds for your children and grandchildren if you have them. Yet, to make informed decisions, it’s essential to consider factors such as company performance, industry position, and growth prospects.

That’s why today we’re looking at winners — stocks that have proven time and again why they belong in pretty much every portfolio. Today, let’s explore why Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), NFI Group (TSX:NFI), and Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) are compelling options for your investment portfolio.

Royal Bank stock

As Canada’s largest bank by market capitalization, Royal Bank of Canada has a robust financial foundation. In the fiscal year ending October 31, 2024, RY reported a profit margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%, indicating efficient management and profitability.

The bank’s diversified services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and insurance, provide a stable revenue stream. With a forward annual dividend yield of 3.30%, RY offers investors a reliable income source. As the largest stock by market cap with a solid dividend and even more stable growth, it’s a clear winner for any portfolio.

NFI stock

NFI Group is a leading manufacturer of buses and coaches, focusing on sustainable transportation solutions. Despite recent challenges, NFI reported quarterly revenue growth of 0.10% year over year, reflecting resilience in a competitive market.

The company’s commitment to innovation in electric and zero-emission vehicles positions it well for future growth, especially as global demand for sustainable transportation increases. Altogether, it offers growth in a stable sector and has proven time and again that it can withstand even the most severe market volatility, making it a perfect choice for any portfolio.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections is a prominent player in the waste management industry, providing comprehensive services across North America. In the most recent quarter, WCN reported a profit margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 11.85%, showcasing strong financial health.

The company’s strategic acquisitions and focus on environmental sustainability have contributed to consistent revenue growth. With a forward annual dividend yield of 0.68%, WCN offers investors both growth potential and income stability. In short, we all have waste. And WCN takes care of it. So, if there’s one solid stock you can pick up, it’s certainly this one.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in a mix of sectors including financial services (RY), manufacturing (NFI), and waste management (WCN) provides diversification. This can mitigate risk and enhance potential returns. Each of these companies has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in their respective industries, making them strong candidates for a balanced investment portfolio.

Before investing, it’s crucial to conduct thorough research and consider your financial goals and risk tolerance. While RY, NFI, and WCN have shown strong performance, all investments carry inherent risks. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide personalized guidance tailored to your investment objectives.

However, allocating your $1,000 investment across Royal Bank of Canada, NFI Group, and Waste Connections offers exposure to stable, growth-oriented Canadian companies. The solid financials, industry leadership, and commitment to innovation make them attractive options for investors seeking to build a diversified and resilient portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

