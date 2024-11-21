Member Login
Home » Investing » Is TD Bank Stock a Buy for Its 5.2% Dividend Yield?

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy for Its 5.2% Dividend Yield?

TD Bank stock offers a rare 5.2% dividend yield—can it rebound from challenges and reward contrarian investors? Here’s what to know!

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Temporary setbacks in high-quality stocks often present golden investment opportunities. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), or TD Bank, stock might just fit this narrative, as it navigates short-term turbulence while offering a compelling 5.2% dividend yield. Could this be a buy for dividend-seeking investors? Let’s take a closer look.

What’s happening with TD Bank?

TD Bank recently faced a record US$3.3 billion fine from U.S. regulators due to anti-money laundering (AML) deficiencies. This penalty not only dented the Canadian bank stock’s earnings but also elevated the bank’s dividend payout ratio to 92% for 2024 –far above its historical 50% range. Additionally, TD has been forced to restructure its U.S. operations to comply with asset cap restrictions, including a planned 10% reduction in its balance sheet by 2025.

These challenges come at a pivotal time, as Raymond Chun assumes leadership as the new CEO. While the near-term outlook is clouded by regulatory hurdles and restructuring, the bank remains resilient with a strong capital position (CET1 ratio of 12.8%) and nearly $2 trillion in assets.

The dividend appeal

TD Bank stock’s current dividend yield of 5.2% is one of the highest in its history, rivaled only by peaks during economic crises like the COVID-19 market crash and the Great Financial Crisis. With a quarterly payout of $1.02 per share, the dividend has proven remarkably stable despite recent setbacks.

For long-term investors, the math is compelling. At a 5.2% yield, even modest annual capital gains of 2% could see investments double in 10 years, with dividends doing the heavy lifting. If the bank successfully addresses its current challenges, this could be a rare chance to lock in an exceptional yield.

Risks and challenges

TD Bank’s U.S. retail banking operations, which contributed 29% of total revenue in 2023, are currently constrained by the asset cap, stifling earnings growth potential. Moreover, the partial sale of its Charles Schwab equity stake, necessitated by the AML scandal, will also weigh on future earnings.

That said, TD Bank stock’s earnings are well-diversified, with more than 70% coming from non-U.S. segments. Even in a worst-case scenario where U.S. earnings are halved, the dividend remains well-covered by overall profits. However, investors should brace for a potential slowdown in dividend growth.

Why consider buying TD Bank stock now?

TD Bank stock offers a contrarian opportunity. While the AML scandal and regulatory challenges present clear risks, the bank’s scale, strong balance sheet, and diversified income streams suggest it can weather the storm.

If TD rebounds under its new leadership and successfully restructures its U.S. business, shareholders could see a multi-year rally, alongside the benefits of locking in a high dividend yield.

Upcoming developments to watch

TD Bank’s fourth quarter (Q4 2024) earnings report, scheduled for December 5, could provide critical insights into its recovery strategy and dividend outlook. Investors should monitor the update closely.

Investor takeaway

For income-focused investors, TD Bank stock’s 5.2% dividend yield offers an attractive proposition, especially given the stock’s historical earnings stability. While the near-term outlook is uncertain, the potential for long-term capital gains, combined with a robust dividend, makes this an intriguing option for contrarian investors.

As general best practice, consider your risk tolerance and the broader economic outlook before making investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Stock a Buy for its 4.7% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal is up 20% since late August. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

4% Dividend Yield? I Keep Buying This Dividend Stock in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you find the perfect dividend stock, you never have to worry about investing again. And that's what you get…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock a Good Buy?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is a top buy, sell, or hold right now.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

Where Will BNS Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Bank of Nova Scotia is primed for growth with a bold U.S. expansion, steady dividends, and a value focus that…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA 101: Earn $1,596.60 per Year Tax-Free!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors don't have to buy some risky stock if they want tax-free high income. Instead, buy this top stock instead.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD is underperforming its large Canadian peers this year. Is a rebound on the way?

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

A Dividend Bank Stock I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock has long been a strong dividend and growth provider. However, recent issues could cause investors to think twice.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock could heat up again as we enter a new year with a new manager and potentially…

Read more »