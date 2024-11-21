Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Soaring Today

Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Soaring Today

The volatile stock is getting a boost from Nvidia.

Posted by
Keith Noonan
Keith Noonan covers technology, entertainment, and other fields.
Published
| More on:
GettyImages-1473086836

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock is posting big gains in Thursday’s trading. The company’s share price was up 13% as of 2:30 p.m. ET.

Supermicro stock is gaining ground on the heels of Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) recently published third-quarter results. Supermicro is one of Nvidia’s largest customers, and the artificial intelligence (AI) leader’s Q3 results, commentary, and forward guidance are sending bullish signals for other AI stocks.

Nvidia’s Q3 results boost Supermicro

Nvidia published its Q3 results after the market closed yesterday and reported sales and earnings for the period that beat Wall Street’s expectations. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.81 on revenue of $35.08 billion, beating the average analyst estimate’s call for per-share earnings of $0.75 on revenue of $33.16 billion.

The company also said that it was expecting revenue of roughly $37.5 billion in the fourth quarter, surpassing the average analyst estimate’s call for sales of $37.08 billion in the period. On the heels of 94% year-over-year sales growth in Q3, the company’s guidance for Q4 suggests annual sales growth of roughly 70%.

Nvidia’s strong performance and outlook suggest a favorable demand backdrop for Supermicro. And while some reports have suggested that the GPU leader has been diverting orders from Supermicro in favor of other customers, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang name-checked the server specialist as one of his company’s “great partners” during its conference call.

What’s next for Supermicro stock?

Nvidia’s Q3 report and commentary suggest that spending on AI infrastructure continues to be quite strong and will remain so in the near term. The company’s GPUs are the core components of Supermicro’s high-performance AI servers, and its sales performance and forward guidance provide trustworthy bellwethers for the kind of demand backdrop the server specialist is seeing.

On the other hand, there are still questions surrounding Supermicro that make the outlook for its stock unclear. The company was recently able to avoid having its stock delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange by submitting a filing plan to regain compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ernst & Young resigned as Supermicro’s financial auditor in October due to concerns about the reliability of information from the company’s management and audit committee. BDO has now come on board as the tech specialist’s auditor. With BDO now hired, the company should be able to progress with the filing of its annual 10-K report for its last fiscal year. But there’s still a risk that the stock could be delisted from the Nasdaq — or that previously reported financial results could see significant downward revisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Snowflake logo in snowflake office on wall_snowflake-1
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why Snowflake Stock Skyrocketed Today

| Jon Quast

Shares of the data company are up 32% for the day.

Read more »

man touching magnifying glass button on floating search bar internet google search engine
Tech Stocks

Why Alphabet Stock Was Sliding Today

| Tmfhobo

The parent company of Google is facing heat from U.S. regulators.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian AI Stocks to Watch in 2025

| Joey Frenette

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock and another Canadian AI stock are worth watching closely this holiday season.

Read more »

Nvidia Voyager Headquarters
Tech Stocks

Why Nvidia Stock Rallied (Again) on Tuesday

| Danny Vena

The chipmaker is expected to report earnings this evening.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The market might be soaring, but there are still lots of deals to be had. Here are three discounted stocks…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

Why I’d Buy Constellation Software Stock, Even at Today’s Prices

| Chris MacDonald

Despite trading at a relatively frothy multiple, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock still looks like a buy right now.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Tech Stocks

2 Reasons to Buy Kinaxis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Jitendra Parashar

Solid revenue growth, improving profitability, and its focus on AI-powered supply chain solutions make Kinaxis stock really attractive to buy…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a bit of cash you're looking to set aside, these are the easiest tech stocks for some…

Read more »