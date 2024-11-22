Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

These three high-yield dividend stocks still have some work to do, but each are in steady areas that are only going to continue growing.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Investing in high-yield stocks can be a game-change, especially if you’re patient enough to hold them for a decade. These stocks are the financial gift that keeps on giving, providing a steady dividend income while also offering the potential for capital appreciation. Unlike growth stocks, which rely heavily on market sentiment and earnings growth, high-yield stocks offer tangible returns in the form of dividends. Over 10 years, these dividends can be reinvested to unlock the magic of compounding, significantly boosting your overall portfolio value.


“So today, let’s dive into why Northland Power (TSX:NPI), Yellow Pages (TSX:Y), and Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) stand out as particularly compelling options for high-yield investors. Each of these companies operates in different sectors, providing diverse choices for long-term growth and income.

Northland Power

Northland Power is a leader in renewable energy, specializing in wind, solar, and natural gas power generation. With a forward dividend yield of 6%, it offers a generous income stream for investors. While its stock price has faced some challenges recently, trading around $20.23 as of November 2024, its long-term potential remains strong.

Northland’s focus on renewable energy is perfectly aligned with the global shift toward sustainability. The company’s trailing 12-month revenues of $2.4 billion and its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.5 billion highlight its operational strength. Despite short-term profitability challenges, Northland is aggressively expanding its renewable energy portfolio, positioning itself to capture future market opportunities.

Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages is another fascinating high-yield play, albeit in a less conventional sector. Once synonymous with print directories, Yellow Pages has successfully pivoted to digital marketing solutions. This transformation has kept the company relevant and profitable in the digital age. Trading at $11.44 with a forward dividend yield of 8.7%, Yellow Pages offers not just income but also stability.

Its lean operational model and focus on digital innovation make it a solid choice for those seeking dependable returns. The dividend stock has faced some revenue decline, down 9.4% year-over-year as of the last quarter. But its focus on profitability and maintaining a healthy dividend payout ratio of 36.9% are signs of strong management and financial discipline.

Fiera

Fiera Capital rounds out this trio as a high-yield gem in the asset management space. Offering a forward dividend yield of 8.9%, Fiera is a powerhouse for income-seeking investors. Trading at $9.77, the company has shown remarkable resilience and growth, with trailing 12-month revenues of $715.6 million.

Unlike many high-yield dividend stocks, which can sometimes be seen as stagnant, Fiera has demonstrated both revenue and earnings growth at 8.2% and 14.2% year-over-year, respectively. With a focus on expanding into global markets and acquiring strategic assets, Fiera is poised for long-term growth, making it a compelling choice for a diversified portfolio.

Considerations

While high-yield stocks like NPI, Y, and FSZ have clear benefits, it’s essential to approach them with a balanced perspective. High yields often come with risks, such as sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations or company-specific challenges. For instance, NPI has seen pressure on its profitability margins, while Y faces revenue growth headwinds in its competitive industry. Fiera’s relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of 257.7% also highlights the importance of keeping an eye on leverage levels.

Despite these risks, the long-term outlook for these companies is promising. Northland’s strategic focus on renewable energy aligns with the global transition to clean energy, while Yellow Pages’ shift to digitals solutions ensures its relevance in the evolving marketing landscape. Fiera Capital’s international expansion and strong asset management capabilities position it as a leader in its field.

Bottom line

By holding high-yield stocks over a decade, investors can enjoy a dual benefit of regular income and the potential for capital growth. These dividend stocks can serve as the backbone of a long-term investment strategy, providing financial stability and opportunities for wealth creation. Diversifying across sectors further enhances the resilience of your portfolio.

All together, high-yield stocks like NPI, Y, and FSZ are more than just dividend payers. These are powerful tools for building long-term financial security. The combination of income, growth potential, and sector diversity makes each excellent options for patient investors aiming to grow their wealth steadily over the years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital and Yellow Pages. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Here are 2 TFSA-worthy Canadian stocks. Which one is a good buy for your TFSA today?

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

This 5.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This REIT may offer monthly dividends, but don't forget about the potential returns in the growth industry its involved with.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn up to $6,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high return doesn't mean you have to make a high investment -- or a risky one -- especially with…

Read more »

path road success business
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High yields are great and all, but only if returns come with them. And while two of these might, another…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high dividend yield isn't everything. But when it pays out each month and offers this stability, it's worth considering!

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

GST/HST “Vacation”: Everything Canadians Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The GST/HST "vacation" is a little treat for the holidays, along with a $250 payment. What should you do with…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Is CNR Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Can CNR stock continue its long-term outperformance into 2025 and beyond? Let's explore whether now is a good time to…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These top dividend stocks both offer attractive yields and trade off their highs, making them two of the best to…

Read more »