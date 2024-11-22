3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

These three high-yield dividend stocks still have some work to do, but each are in steady areas that are only going to continue growing.

Investing in high-yield stocks can be a game-change, especially if you’re patient enough to hold them for a decade. These stocks are the financial gift that keeps on giving, providing a steady dividend income while also offering the potential for capital appreciation. Unlike growth stocks, which rely heavily on market sentiment and earnings growth, high-yield stocks offer tangible returns in the form of dividends. Over 10 years, these dividends can be reinvested to unlock the magic of compounding, significantly boosting your overall portfolio value.



“So today, let’s dive into why Northland Power (TSX:NPI), Yellow Pages (TSX:Y), and Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) stand out as particularly compelling options for high-yield investors. Each of these companies operates in different sectors, providing diverse choices for long-term growth and income.

Northland Power

Northland Power is a leader in renewable energy, specializing in wind, solar, and natural gas power generation. With a forward dividend yield of 6%, it offers a generous income stream for investors. While its stock price has faced some challenges recently, trading around $20.23 as of November 2024, its long-term potential remains strong.

Northland’s focus on renewable energy is perfectly aligned with the global shift toward sustainability. The company’s trailing 12-month revenues of $2.4 billion and its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.5 billion highlight its operational strength. Despite short-term profitability challenges, Northland is aggressively expanding its renewable energy portfolio, positioning itself to capture future market opportunities.

Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages is another fascinating high-yield play, albeit in a less conventional sector. Once synonymous with print directories, Yellow Pages has successfully pivoted to digital marketing solutions. This transformation has kept the company relevant and profitable in the digital age. Trading at $11.44 with a forward dividend yield of 8.7%, Yellow Pages offers not just income but also stability.

Its lean operational model and focus on digital innovation make it a solid choice for those seeking dependable returns. The dividend stock has faced some revenue decline, down 9.4% year-over-year as of the last quarter. But its focus on profitability and maintaining a healthy dividend payout ratio of 36.9% are signs of strong management and financial discipline.

Fiera

Fiera Capital rounds out this trio as a high-yield gem in the asset management space. Offering a forward dividend yield of 8.9%, Fiera is a powerhouse for income-seeking investors. Trading at $9.77, the company has shown remarkable resilience and growth, with trailing 12-month revenues of $715.6 million.

Unlike many high-yield dividend stocks, which can sometimes be seen as stagnant, Fiera has demonstrated both revenue and earnings growth at 8.2% and 14.2% year-over-year, respectively. With a focus on expanding into global markets and acquiring strategic assets, Fiera is poised for long-term growth, making it a compelling choice for a diversified portfolio.

Considerations

While high-yield stocks like NPI, Y, and FSZ have clear benefits, it’s essential to approach them with a balanced perspective. High yields often come with risks, such as sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations or company-specific challenges. For instance, NPI has seen pressure on its profitability margins, while Y faces revenue growth headwinds in its competitive industry. Fiera’s relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of 257.7% also highlights the importance of keeping an eye on leverage levels.

Despite these risks, the long-term outlook for these companies is promising. Northland’s strategic focus on renewable energy aligns with the global transition to clean energy, while Yellow Pages’ shift to digitals solutions ensures its relevance in the evolving marketing landscape. Fiera Capital’s international expansion and strong asset management capabilities position it as a leader in its field.

Bottom line

By holding high-yield stocks over a decade, investors can enjoy a dual benefit of regular income and the potential for capital growth. These dividend stocks can serve as the backbone of a long-term investment strategy, providing financial stability and opportunities for wealth creation. Diversifying across sectors further enhances the resilience of your portfolio.

All together, high-yield stocks like NPI, Y, and FSZ are more than just dividend payers. These are powerful tools for building long-term financial security. The combination of income, growth potential, and sector diversity makes each excellent options for patient investors aiming to grow their wealth steadily over the years.