Member Login
Home » Investing » Emerging Canadian AI Companies With Big Potential

Emerging Canadian AI Companies With Big Potential

These tech stocks are paving the way to an AI-filled future, but still offer enough growth ahead for a strong return opportunity.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.

Source: Getty Images

Emerging artificial intelligence (AI) stocks can be some of the most compelling investment opportunities today. These companies often combine cutting-edge technology with rapid growth potential, making them appealing to those looking to capitalize on future trends. AI is transforming industries such as healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, allowing businesses to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and improve customer experiences. Investing in these companies allows you to ride the wave of a technological revolution that is far from reaching its peak.

Why AI stocks

What makes AI stocks particularly enticing is their adaptability. These companies leverage AI to solve diverse challenges. This flexibility not only creates a resilient business model but also positions these firms to capture future market opportunities.

Another key advantage of investing in AI companies is their potential for market disruption. Such innovations can redefine industry standards, giving early investors an edge. Moreover, AI companies are often leaders in data utilization, which is crucial in today’s economy. So here are some top options.

Descartes

Take Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG), for instance. Specializing in software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for logistics, Descartes has experienced significant growth, with quarterly revenue up 14% year-over-year to $607.7 million. The tech stock boasts a robust profit margin of 21%, reflecting its operational efficiency.

Its recent quarterly earnings growth of 23.4% is a testament to its ability to leverage AI to optimize global supply chains. With a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 45.7, Descartes may appear pricey. But its focus on innovation and sustainability makes it a long-term winner.

WELL Health

In contrast, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) focuses on healthcare, offering digital health solutions powered by AI. Its recent quarterly revenue of $251.7 million marked a 23% increase compared to last year, signalling its ability to scale operations effectively.

While the tech stock reported a loss of $81.2 million in its last quarter, WELL’s management emphasizes growth. It is now aiming for an 8.7% annual revenue increase over the next three years. With shares up 12% in a single week, WELL is demonstrating that the market values its disruptive potential in a rapidly evolving industry.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) adds a manufacturing edge to the AI conversation. With staggering 22.3% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth to $9.2 billion, it’s clear the tech stock is thriving. Celestica’s AI-driven solutions are integral to its ability to meet global demand across industries like aerospace and industrials.

The tech stock’s strong return on equity of 21.2% and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.41 underscore its financial strength. At a forward P/E of 20.6, Celestica offers both value and growth – thus making it a strong candidate for investors.

Foolish takeaway

The long-term outlook for these companies is promising. As AI technology matures, the scalability and profitability of these firms are likely to improve. Descartes’ low debt levels and strong cash flow ensure it has the resources to invest in further innovation. WELL Health’s focus on expanding its digital footprint could make it a leader in global health tech. Meanwhile, Celestica’s diverse revenue streams provide stability and room for growth.

Investing in AI stocks like WELL, DSG, and CLS is a bet on the future of technology and its ability to transform industries. While risks exist, such as high valuations or competitive pressures, consistent growth and innovative strategies offer compelling reasons for long-term investment. As AI adoption accelerates, these tech stocks are well-positioned to lead. They are excellent options for those looking to combine growth potential with exposure to transformative technologies.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Tech Stocks

Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CSU stock has long been a strong option for high growth, high value stocks. But are there now too many…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Tech Stocks

Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Now for Future Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are created equal. In fact, these three are valuable options every investor should consider.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

2 Rapidly Growing Canadian Tech Stocks With Lots More Potential

| Joey Frenette

Celestica (TSX:CLS) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are Canadian tech darlings worth watching in the new year.

Read more »

BCE stock
Tech Stocks

10% Yield: Is BCE Stock a Good Buy?

| Iain Butler

The yield is bigger than it's ever been in the company's history. That might not be a good thing.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

So You Own Shopify Stock: Is it Still a Good Investment?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has had a run, but there's still room to the upside.

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

AI Where No One’s Looking: Seize Growth in These Canadian Stocks Before the Market Catches Up

| Jitendra Parashar

Beyond flashy headlines about generative AI, these two Canadian AI stocks could deliver strong returns for investors who are willing…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Constellation Software?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Shopify (TSX:SHOP) or Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are the better options for growth investors in this current…

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with nvidia sign in front
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Just Delivered a Beat-and-Raise Quarter. There’s 1 Red Flag Investors Shouldn’t Ignore.

| Danny Vena

The chipmaker continued to benefit from robust demand for artificial intelligence (AI). But can it last?

Read more »