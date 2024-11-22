A high return doesn’t mean you have to make a high investment — or a risky one — especially with this top ETF.

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn up to $6,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful tool for Canadians aiming to generate substantial passive income through dividends and investment returns. By leveraging the tax advantages of a TFSA, investors can grow their wealth more efficiently. But that can be difficult if you’re trying to make a strong portfolio. So, why not skip it?

That’s what you can do by investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF). One compelling option to consider within a TFSA is iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI), which offers exposure to high-quality dividend-paying Canadian companies.

Why a TFSA

The primary allure of a TFSA lies in its tax-free growth potential. Contributions to a TFSA are made with after-tax dollars. Any income earned, be it interest, dividends, or capital gains, is not subject to further taxation, even upon withdrawal. This feature allows investors to reinvest their earnings fully, accelerating the compounding effect and enhancing long-term returns.

Incorporating dividend-paying investments within a TFSA can significantly boost passive income. Dividends provide a steady income stream, and when held in a TFSA, these are entirely tax-free. This setup is particularly advantageous for retirees or individuals seeking supplementary income as it maximizes the amount received without the erosion of taxes.

Into XEI

The XEI ETF is an excellent candidate for a TFSA-focused dividend strategy. XEI aims to replicate the performance of the S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index. This comprises Canadian companies known for their high dividend yields. This ETF provides diversified exposure to various sectors, including energy, financials, and utilities, mitigating sector-specific risks.

As of writing, XEI boasts a dividend yield of approximately 5.03%, offering investors a robust income stream. The ETF’s top holdings include prominent Canadian companies, all recognized for consistent dividend payments.

In terms of performance, XEI has demonstrated resilience and growth. Over the past year, the ETF has delivered a total return of 18.85%, reflecting both capital appreciation and dividend income. This performance underscores the ETF’s ability to generate attractive returns, even amid market volatility.

Looking to the future

Looking ahead, the outlook for XEI remains positive. The ETF’s focus on high-quality, dividend-paying companies positions it well to continue providing stable income and potential capital gains. Moreover, the diversified nature of its holdings helps cushion against sector-specific downturns, contributing to its overall stability.

Investing in XEI within a TFSA combines the benefits of tax-free growth with the reliability of dividend income. This strategy not only enhances passive income but also aligns with a long-term wealth-building approach. By reinvesting dividends and capital gains tax-free, investors can harness the power of compounding to achieve their financial goals more effectively.

Bottom line

If you were to try and create $6,000 annually in passive income, that would mean a fairly significant investment into XEI. But it would be a safe one. In fact, here is how much you would invest to create $6,000 in passive income from dividends and returns if shares rise another 18%.

Year Share Price Shares Owned Share Value Annual Dividend Per Share Annual Dividend XEI – now $28.22 910 $25,680.20 $1.42 $1,292.20 XEI – 18% $33.30 910 $30,303 $1.42 $1,292.20

That investment would create dividends of $1,292.20 and returns of $4,622.80. That totals $5,915 from a $25,680.20 investment! A TFSA offers a tax-efficient platform to earn thousands annually in passive income through dividends and investment returns. Incorporating iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (XEI) into your TFSA can provide diversified exposure to high-quality Canadian dividend stocks, fostering both income generation and capital appreciation. This combination makes XEI a compelling option for investors seeking to maximize their TFSA’s potential.