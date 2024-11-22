Member Login
Home » Investing » This 5.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month!

This 5.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month!

This REIT may offer monthly dividends, but don’t forget about the potential returns in the growth industry its involved with.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

For Canadian investors, monthly dividend payments offer a consistent and predictable income stream, aligning well with regular expenses such as bills and living costs. This frequency can enhance cash flow management, providing a steady financial cushion. Unlike quarterly dividends, monthly distributions can compound more effectively, thus potentially leading to greater returns over time. This regularity also allows for more immediate reinvestment opportunities, enabling investors to capitalize on market movements promptly. And one such stock that aligns with all this is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN).

Dream REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) exemplifies the benefits of monthly dividends. As of November 2024, the REIT offers a forward annual dividend yield of approximately 5.52%, translating to a monthly distribution of about $0.05833 per unit. This attractive yield provides investors with a reliable income source, especially appealing in low-interest-rate environments.

In its recent third-quarter (Q3) 2024 financial results, Dream Industrial REIT reported diluted funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $0.26. This marked a 4.1% increase from $0.25 in Q3 2023. Comparative properties net operating income (CP NOI) on a constant currency basis reached $94.7 million, a 3.3% rise compared to $91.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year. These figures indicate robust operational performance and effective management strategies.

The REIT’s portfolio comprises 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet across key markets in Canada, Europe, and the United States. This diversification reduces exposure to regional economic fluctuations and tenant-specific risks, contributing to the stability of its income stream. As of September 30, 2024, the in-place and committed occupancy rate stood at 95.5%, reflecting strong demand for industrial properties and effective leasing strategies.

Still stable

Financially, Dream Industrial REIT maintains a solid position with total assets of $8.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, a 2.8% increase from December 31, 2023. Total equity was $4.9 billion, up by $92 million over the same period. This growth demonstrates the REIT’s ability to enhance shareholder value through strategic investments and prudent financial management.

Looking ahead, the REIT’s focus on high-quality industrial properties positions it well to capitalize on the growing demand for logistics and warehousing spaces. This is driven by the expansion of e-commerce and supply chain optimization. Its investment-grade balance sheet provides the flexibility to pursue growth opportunities — all while maintaining financial stability.

For investors seeking a reliable income stream, the combination of monthly dividends and a strong dividend yield makes Dream Industrial REIT an attractive option. Its consistent financial performance, diversified portfolio, and strategic growth initiatives further enhance its appeal as a solid investment choice in the real estate sector.

Bottom line

Monthly dividends offer Canadian investors the advantage of regular income, improved cash flow management, and enhanced compounding potential. While that’s all well and good, investors want returns as well. Dream Industrial REIT’s strong financial metrics, diversified asset base, and commitment to delivering shareholder value through consistent distributions make it a compelling option — perfect for those seeking stable and attractive returns in the real estate investment landscape, with monthly payouts to boot.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

