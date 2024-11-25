Member Login
How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $6,905.79 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

Put together a TFSA and this TSX stock, and you could create massive passive income from returns and dividends.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a Canadian gem for medium-term investments, especially if your focus is on earning passive income through dividends. Unlike other investment accounts, any growth in your TFSA from capital gains or dividends is entirely tax-free. That’s right, no tax headaches when it’s time to withdraw your funds. This makes it perfect for medium-term goals like buying a new home or funding a dream vacation. So, let’s get started.

Maximize that growth

When it comes to maximizing your TFSA’s potential, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) stands out as a stellar choice on the TSX. BAM is a leader in alternative asset management, focusing on real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure: all sectors poised for growth in a world increasingly emphasizing sustainability and urbanization. With a forward annual dividend yield of 2.74%, BAM offers consistent passive income that fits perfectly in your TFSA.

BAM’s recent performance underscores its stability and growth potential. The stock climbed significantly, sitting at a 52-week high of $81.18, compared to a low of $45.48. This upward momentum reflects strong investor confidence and the company’s robust earnings. In the most recent quarter, BAM reported a 5.7% year-over-year earnings growth and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $450 million. That’s a solid foundation for any medium-term investor.

One of BAM’s key strengths is its diversified revenue streams. Its investments in real assets, including renewable energy and real estate, provide exposure to sectors that tend to perform well even during economic turbulence. With an operating cash flow of $594 million and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.17, BAM demonstrates both financial stability and room for growth.

Looking ahead

Looking to the future, BAM’s strategic initiatives are impressive. Its focus on renewable energy aligns with global shifts toward green energy, positioning it as a leader in the space. Furthermore, its extensive real estate holdings capitalize on urban development trends, while its infrastructure investments provide resilience against market volatility. Analysts expect continued growth in earnings, dividends, and stock value, making BAM a compelling medium-term investment.

The TFSA is particularly effective for medium-term goals because of its flexibility. Unlike a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), you don’t have to worry about withdrawal penalties. And unlike taxable accounts, you won’t lose a chunk of your earnings to taxes. By holding dividend stocks like BAM in your TFSA, you can reinvest your earnings and let compounding work its magic. Completely tax-free.

BAM stock’s dividend policy is another reason it’s an ideal TFSA stock. While its payout ratio currently sits at a high 133.94%, its diverse and stable revenue streams ensure its dividends remain sustainable. This makes it a reliable choice for passive income, even as you grow your TFSA balance over the medium term.

Bottom line

Looking back, we can see that BAM stock enjoyed a compound annual growth rate of 43% in the last two years alone! So, if we see another 43% growth and add in dividends, here is what a $15,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
BAM – now$78.72191$2.12$404.92quarterly$15,000
BAM – 43%$112.57191$2.12$404.92quarterly$21,500.87

That’s right; you could continue to earn $404.92 in dividends and $6,500.87 in returns. That would total $6,905.79 in returns! Therefore, pairing your TFSA with a powerhouse stock like Brookfield Asset Management is a match made in financial heaven. The TFSA’s tax-free structure amplifies your returns, while BAM’s strong earnings, sustainable dividend policy, and promising growth outlook make it a perfect fit for medium-term investments. If you’re looking to grow your savings without worrying about the taxman, this duo could be your ticket to financial success.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

