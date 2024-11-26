Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 AI Stocks I Like Better Than NVIDIA

3 AI Stocks I Like Better Than NVIDIA

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a Canadian AI stock that is far cheaper than NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
AI microchip

Source: Getty Images

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the most talked about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in recent memory. Rising 1,124% in just a few short years and eclipsing Apple as the world’s biggest company by market cap, it has done big things.

With all that being said, it’s beginning to look like NVIDIA’s winning ways are coming to end — or at least slowing down. Last week, the company put out an earnings release that easily beat expectations yet was followed by NVDA shares tanking in the markets. Additionally, the company’s billionaire backers, including its own chief executive officer (CEO), have been selling at a furious pace.

Today, NVIDIA trades at 60 times earnings and 30 times sales. Stocks this pricey don’t usually stay that way for long. Fortunately, there are other ways to get AI exposure in your portfolio. In this article, I will explore three stocks that I like more than NVDA at today’s prices.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is a Taiwanese computer chip company that is best known as NVIDIA’s contract manufacturer. All this explosive revenue growth that you see NVIDIA doing results in sales for TSM as well as NVIDIA. This fact shows up in TSMC’s financials. For example, over the last 12 months, the company’s revenue, earnings, and free cash flow have grown at the following rates:

  • Revenue: 22.65%
  • Earnings: 15.85%
  • Free cash flow: 20.6%

No, these are not even close to NVIDIA’s blistering fast growth rates in the TTM period. However, TSMC’s business is much more diversified than NVIDIA’s. It does business with on-device AI companies like Apple, traditional tech companies, car companies, and so much more. So, if there is a downturn in NVIDIA’s data centre business, TSMC can still thrive. That, combined with its much lower multiples, makes TSMC a better buy than NVIDIA today, in this author’s opinion.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a Canadian software company best known for its excellent long-term compounding track record. It invests in relatively small companies at the early stages of their development, with the aim of eventually integrating them with its existing operations. In this respect, it operates somewhat like a venture capital firm, only one that holds long-term instead of seeking “exits.”

Constellation Software’s AI exposure is not quite as strong as that with NVIDIA or TSMC, but it’s definitely there. For example, the company’s marketing consulting software has generative AI features that allow customers to create and deploy content swiftly. With its innumerable subsidiaries, Constellation has more AI under the hood than just that — it just happens to be one good example.

Brookfield

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is a Canadian financial services company that you might be surprised to see on this list. Best known for its investments in infrastructure, renewables and real estate, it’s not something that looks very AI-related.

But looks can be deceiving. Brookfield actually does have considerable investments in AI, mainly through its partially owned subsidiary, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners invests in AI data centres, which are of vital importance in actually serving AI to end users. These investments make Brookfield a real player in generative AI, even if it isn’t writing the code or designing the chips itself.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Constellation Software, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Underrated Canadian Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks are ideal for those looking for a deal, while also gaining access to the burgeoning industries…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

2 Things to Know About Dye & Durham Stock Before You Buy

| Puja Tayal

Dye & Durham stock has given some good returns to those who bought the dip. Is the stock still a…

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks aren't always volatile and can be downright undervalued when looking at these three winners.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Dividend Stocks

Is OpenText Stock a Buy for Its 3.6% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock has dropped 20% in the last year, yet now the company looks incredibly valuable, especially with a 3.6%…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 1/3/5 Years? 

| Puja Tayal

Shopify stock is trading near its 52-week high. What lies ahead for this stock in the near and mid-term, and…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

Balancing the Risks and Rewards of Investing in AI Stocks

| Adam Othman

Choosing a safe AI stock can be challenging if you need help understanding the underlying technology, business model, and, by…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Tech Stocks

1 Top Tech Stock That’s a Top Pick for Canadian Investors in November

| Joey Frenette

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a top AI stock that's on sale after a recent plunge off highs.

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

Is OpenText Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Is OpenText stock poised for a 2025 comeback? AI ambitions, a 3.8% yield, and cash flow power make it a…

Read more »