Easiest Monthly Paycheck: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

These two Canadian dividend stocks could help you easily earn monthly passive income for years to come.

If you’re looking for easy ways to generate consistent income in Canada and haven’t tried dividend investing yet, you could be missing out on one of the simplest and most reliable strategies for building wealth.

By focusing on stocks that pay monthly dividends, you can set up a steady income stream to cover expenses, reinvest for growth, or save for future goals. What’s great is that the Canadian stock market is filled with top-tier dividend stocks, making it easy to enjoy a stress-free monthly paycheck. In this article, I’ll highlight two fundamentally strong Canadian stocks that could help you earn the easiest monthly paycheck for years to secure financial peace of mind.

Exchange Income stock

Based on its long-term fundamentals, Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is one of Canada’s top monthly dividend-paying stocks, making it a great choice for investors seeking stable income. This Winnipeg-based diversified company mainly focuses on aviation services and manufacturing sectors. In aviation, it operates regional airlines and provides related services, especially in remote and underserved areas. On the manufacturing side, it produces specialized equipment like precision metal products and communication systems.

After surging by 25.5% year to date, EIF stock currently trades at $56.62 per share with a market cap of $2.7 billion. While the company distributes its dividends every month, it offers a 4.7% annualized dividend yield at the current market price.

In the third quarter, Exchange Income delivered record revenue of $709.9 million with growth across its Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing segments. Its aviation operations thrived, benefiting from new medevac contracts and increased demand for its aircraft leasing services, while the Manufacturing segment saw an uptick in orders as economic uncertainty began to ease.

Moreover, the company expects its strategic acquisitions, such as Spartan Mat, to expand its footprint in niche markets, boosting long-term growth potential. With a free cash flow payout ratio of just 60% for the trailing twelve months and a 4.7% dividend yield, Exchange Income stock looks really attractive for income-focused investors.

Mullen Group stock

Another great Canadian stock to consider for monthly dividend income is Mullen Group (TSX:MTL). This Okotoks-based logistics and transportation company’s main focus is tracking, warehousing, and oilfield services. It currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion as its stock trades at $15.37 per share with nearly 10% year-to-date gains. At this market price, MTL stock offers an attractive 5.4% annualized dividend yield.

Mullen has consistently proven its ability to adapt and thrive, even in a challenging economic environment. In the quarter ended in September 2024, the company posted record revenue of $532 million, not only showing 5.6% year-over-year growth but also exceeding Bay Street’s expectations. This strong top-line growth was mainly supported by strategic acquisitions and robust performance in its Logistics & Warehousing business segment, which grew by an impressive 23.2% from a year ago to $168.9 million.

Despite softness in freight demand and competitive pricing pressures in other areas, the company’s efficient cost management and diversified business model led to a 7.6% surge in its quarterly operating income before depreciation and amortization. Overall, Mullen’s continued focus on acquiring high-value businesses and debt optimization brightens its long-term growth outlook, making it a reliable monthly dividend stock to own for the long term.