Is Power Corporation of Canada Stock a Buy for Its 4.9% Dividend Yield?

Power stock is a stellar stock with long payouts, but recent dividends bring up a few questions. So is it still a buy?

Dividend stocks have always been a favourite among investors who value a reliable income stream combined with the potential for long-term growth. These offer a unique advantage by distributing a portion of a company’s earnings to shareholders, providing a steady return even during periods of market turbulence. For those looking to build wealth over time, reinvesting dividends can compound returns significantly, thus making these stocks a staple in many portfolios.

Consider Power stock

One notable dividend stock on the TSX is Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW). As a diversified international management and holding company, Power stock has interests in several financial sectors, including insurance, retirement planning, wealth management, and investment services. Its broad portfolio makes it a fascinating case study for dividend-focused investors. As of writing, the stock is trading around $46.69 and boasts a forward annual dividend yield of 4.9%. This relatively high yield is extra appealing, especially in an era where stable income investments are in high demand.

Recent earnings, however, have introduced some complexity. For the third quarter of 2024, Power stock reported net earnings of $371 million, or $0.58 per share – a significant drop from the $997 million, or $1.50 per share, reported in the same period the previous year. The company attributed this decline to unexpected losses from smaller investments. This came as a surprise to analysts and investors alike. The announcement triggered a 4% drop in the stock price, reflecting the market’s immediate concerns.

Despite this hiccough, Power stock demonstrated resilience through its commitment to dividends. The company maintains a consistent schedule, with the most recent payment of $0.56 per share. This reliability reinforces Power stock’s reputation as a dependable dividend payer, even when earnings experience short-term fluctuations.

Into finances

The sustainability of these payouts is supported by the company’s dividend payout ratio, which currently stands at about 51.3% of trailing earnings. This relatively conservative figure indicates that Power stock is not overextending its resources to maintain its dividend — a key marker of financial stability. For investors who prioritize income, this ratio is a reassuring sign that the company’s dividends are both manageable and likely to continue.

Looking at the company’s broader financial position, Power stock’s revenue for the trailing 12 months (TTM) reached $34.9 billion, with a profit margin of 6.5%. While the quarterly revenue growth year-over-year was a modest 3.4%, the decline in quarterly earnings (-61.1% YOY) highlights the challenges the company is currently navigating. Its balance sheet shows significant liquidity, with $179.2 billion in cash. This could be used to manage debt or support strategic investments. However, the $20.6 billion in total debt and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.4% suggest some leverage that investors should keep an eye on.

From a historical perspective, Power Corporation has weathered economic cycles with a combination of strategic investments and consistent dividend growth. Its diversified portfolio positions it to capture value across multiple financial service areas. This diversification is a double-edged sword, however, as it can dilute the impact of exceptional performance in any single area.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, the company’s ability to sustain and grow its dividend will depend on improving profitability and navigating the current investment headwinds. Analysts note that while its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9 suggests the stock is attractively valued, the company must deliver stronger earnings growth to fully justify its valuation. For income-focused investors, the key question is whether Power stock can maintain its current payout levels – plus avoid further earnings surprises.

Power stock offers a compelling dividend yield and has a long history of rewarding shareholders. Its broad exposure to financial services provides stability, yet also introduces risks tied to market fluctuations and subsidiary performance. While recent earnings challenges are worth noting, the company’s conservative payout ratio and significant cash reserves suggest that its dividends remain on solid ground. For those seeking dividend income, Power stock could be a strong candidate. But it’s crucial to monitor its earnings trajectory and broader market conditions before making a buy decision.