This Billionaire Sold BAM Stock and Picking Up This TSX Stock

Brookfield’s CEO isn’t trying to say BAM stock is lesser than but that BN perhaps has even more to come.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Bruce Flatt, the renowned chief executive officer (CEO) of Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), has recently made waves in the financial world with a shift in his personal investment strategy. While BAM has long been a cornerstone of his portfolio, Flatt sold a portion of his BAM holdings and reinvested the proceeds into Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN), the parent company of BAM.

This decision wasn’t a slight against BAM but a calculated move that aligns with his broader vision for the Brookfield entities. Currently, Flatt holds over US$3 billion worth of shares across both BAM and BN, cementing his faith in the conglomerate’s future. So, should you do the same?

What happened?

Brookfield stock has had a banner year, making Flatt’s decision appear more strategic than ever. In the third quarter of 2024, the corporation reported record distributable earnings before realizations of US$1.3 billion, a 19% year-over-year increase. This impressive figure was bolstered by significant monetization activities, with the company unlocking US$17 billion through asset sales while simultaneously deploying US$20 billion into new investments. It’s clear that Brookfield is not resting on its laurels but actively managing its portfolio to optimize returns and seize emerging opportunities.

One of the highlights of Brookfield’s recent performance has been its ability to capitalize on market conditions. The company sold US$3.2 billion worth of renewable energy assets and US$5.4 billion in real estate transactions, significantly enhancing its liquidity. These moves are emblematic of Brookfield’s approach of strategically exiting mature investments to free up capital for high-growth ventures. Such agility in asset management is likely a key reason why Flatt sees greater long-term value in Brookfield compared to its subsidiaries.

In the stock market, BN has been a strong performer, reflecting investor confidence in its growth trajectory. As of writing, BN shares were trading at $83.25, representing a solid gain over the past year. Brookfield’s market cap has grown to an impressive $122.86 billion, up from $108.31 billion just three months prior, showcasing the market’s optimism in its strategic direction.

Looking ahead

Brookfield’s future outlook is equally compelling. With $150 billion in deployable capital, the company is well-positioned to pursue large-scale opportunities across its diversified sectors. These include real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and private equity. This massive war chest provides Brookfield with a competitive edge, allowing it to act decisively in a volatile global market. Additionally, its established reputation as a leading alternative asset manager continues to attract institutional investors, further solidifying its financial foundation.

Bruce Flatt’s decision to double down on BN speaks to his confidence in the parent company’s ability to drive value creation across the Brookfield ecosystem. By focusing on BN, Flatt aligns himself with the corporation’s broader strategy of creating sustainable, long-term growth through strategic asset rotation and innovative investment management. The move can also be interpreted as a sign of Flatt’s belief in BN’s ability to leverage its scale and diversified operations to weather market uncertainties and outperform over time.

What about BAM?

This shift in focus doesn’t diminish the role of BAM. BAM’s performance has also been strong, with shares trading near their 52-week high and yielding a dividend that appeals to income-focused investors. However, BN’s structure as the parent company allows it to benefit from BAM’s growth — all while also tapping into the broader opportunities within Brookfield’s other operating entities. This gives BN a unique advantage that Flatt is clearly keen to capitalize on.

For Flatt, investing heavily in BN may also be a statement about leadership and alignment. As CEO, his decision to hold a significant stake in the parent company underscores his personal commitment to Brookfield’s success and his confidence in its strategic direction. Such moves often serve to reassure investors that the leadership’s interests are closely tied to their own, fostering greater trust and stability in the stock.

Bottom line

In essence, Bruce Flatt’s reallocation of investments is a masterclass in strategic positioning. By shifting from BAM to BN, he’s betting on Brookfield’s ability to deliver sustainable growth through its unparalleled scale and diversification. This move reflects not only his confidence in the company. He also has a deep understanding of its unique strengths, making it a fascinating case study for investors and analysts alike.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

