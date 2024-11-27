Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $500 and Hold Forever

3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $500 and Hold Forever

Growth stocks aren’t all bad. In fact, many can be the sign of even more great news to come! Consider these top options.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Investing $500 in growth stocks and holding them long-term is like planting a sapling that grows into a mighty tree. Sure, the initial investment feels small. But time, patience, and the magic of compounding turn it into something substantial. With the right stocks, your $500 could potentially grow into a sizeable nest egg, thanks to their strong fundamentals and growth potential.

iA Financial

Let’s start with iA Financial (TSX:IAG), a star performer in the financial sector. Its year-to-date returns have been stellar, up 46% as of writing, reflecting its robust business model. The growth stock’s recent earnings report showcased a jaw-dropping 414.3% quarterly earnings growth year over year, backed by a 34.4% surge in revenue.

This momentum isn’t just a flash in the pan. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11, IAG is trading at an attractive valuation for a growth stock. Its efficient management, demonstrated by a 13.84% return on equity, ensures that shareholders see real value. For investors, this is a chance to ride the wave of a well-managed company in a booming sector.

Brookfield

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is another gem, especially if you’re drawn to infrastructure and renewable energy. Brookfield’s business spans globally, offering diversified income streams. Despite a modest dip in quarterly revenue, the growth stock’s massive enterprise value of $455.95 billion and a forward P/E of 13.57 hint at strong future profitability.

Brookfield has historically rewarded patient investors, and its strategic investments in renewable energy position it for long-term growth. Plus, its beta of 1.75 shows it’s more dynamic than the market. Perfect for a growth investor willing to weather some volatility for substantial returns.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) offers a different flavour of growth, blending it with stability. Known for its dominance in the energy sector, TC Energy boasts a 31.15% profit margin and consistent cash flow. Its forward P/E of 17.70 may not scream “cheap.” But it signals steady earnings growth ahead.

With ambitious projects in natural gas and renewable energy, TC Energy aligns with global energy transitions, making it a forward-looking investment. Add to that its generous dividend yield of 4.80%, and you get a stock that grows while giving you some cash back.

Winning combination

So, why hold these stocks for the long term? The beauty of growth investing lies in compounding. Your returns don’t just grow; they snowball. Over the years, even decades, the reinvested dividends (especially from TRP) and capital appreciation work together to multiply your initial investment. These three companies have demonstrated resilience and growth potential, making them solid candidates for a long-term portfolio.

Past performance is always a good predictor of potential. IAG has grown its market cap significantly over the years, from $8.74 billion in September 2023 to $12.42 billion today, reflecting the market’s confidence. Brookfield, with its global footprint, has a history of capitalizing on infrastructure and real estate opportunities. And TC Energy’s ability to adapt to energy sector trends while maintaining profitability is a testament to its management prowess.

Future outlook matters, too. IAG is poised to benefit from a growing insurance market and its ability to innovate in financial services. Brookfield’s focus on renewable energy investments aligns perfectly with global environmental priorities, making it a long-term bet on sustainability. And TRP’s projects in clean energy infrastructure position it to thrive as energy demand evolves.

Foolish takeaway

Remember, growth stocks require a patient mindset. They’re not about quick gains but about letting your investment mature. By choosing IAG, BN, and TRP, you’re buying into sectors that promise growth, stability, and the ability to navigate economic changes. With your $500, you’re not just investing. You’re setting the stage for a financially sound future. Let time and these stellar companies do the heavy lifting.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Benefits to Claim in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three benefits are coming due, so make sure you use them up while you can! And put that cash…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Stocks for Beginners

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000 

| Puja Tayal

A $7,000 annual investment can help you in your journey to build a million-dollar portfolio. Make these stocks a part…

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a strong way to reach that millionaire status, but only if you make sure to follow the…

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are key for any portfolio, but only if those dividends are consistent! That's what makes these three top…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Airline Stock Down 14% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This airline stock may have dropped by 14% recently, but that could be the perfect jumping-in opportunity.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 TSX Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

The strong long-term outlook of these two top TSX stocks could help them continue soaring in the years to come.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High-yield dividend ETFs can be major winners in any portfolio, offering diversification, returns, and security. But which are the best?

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Underrated Canadian Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks are ideal for those looking for a deal, while also gaining access to the burgeoning industries…

Read more »