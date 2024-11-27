3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $500 and Hold Forever

Growth stocks aren’t all bad. In fact, many can be the sign of even more great news to come! Consider these top options.

Investing $500 in growth stocks and holding them long-term is like planting a sapling that grows into a mighty tree. Sure, the initial investment feels small. But time, patience, and the magic of compounding turn it into something substantial. With the right stocks, your $500 could potentially grow into a sizeable nest egg, thanks to their strong fundamentals and growth potential.

iA Financial

Let’s start with iA Financial (TSX:IAG), a star performer in the financial sector. Its year-to-date returns have been stellar, up 46% as of writing, reflecting its robust business model. The growth stock’s recent earnings report showcased a jaw-dropping 414.3% quarterly earnings growth year over year, backed by a 34.4% surge in revenue.

This momentum isn’t just a flash in the pan. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11, IAG is trading at an attractive valuation for a growth stock. Its efficient management, demonstrated by a 13.84% return on equity, ensures that shareholders see real value. For investors, this is a chance to ride the wave of a well-managed company in a booming sector.

Brookfield

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is another gem, especially if you’re drawn to infrastructure and renewable energy. Brookfield’s business spans globally, offering diversified income streams. Despite a modest dip in quarterly revenue, the growth stock’s massive enterprise value of $455.95 billion and a forward P/E of 13.57 hint at strong future profitability.

Brookfield has historically rewarded patient investors, and its strategic investments in renewable energy position it for long-term growth. Plus, its beta of 1.75 shows it’s more dynamic than the market. Perfect for a growth investor willing to weather some volatility for substantial returns.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) offers a different flavour of growth, blending it with stability. Known for its dominance in the energy sector, TC Energy boasts a 31.15% profit margin and consistent cash flow. Its forward P/E of 17.70 may not scream “cheap.” But it signals steady earnings growth ahead.

With ambitious projects in natural gas and renewable energy, TC Energy aligns with global energy transitions, making it a forward-looking investment. Add to that its generous dividend yield of 4.80%, and you get a stock that grows while giving you some cash back.

Winning combination

So, why hold these stocks for the long term? The beauty of growth investing lies in compounding. Your returns don’t just grow; they snowball. Over the years, even decades, the reinvested dividends (especially from TRP) and capital appreciation work together to multiply your initial investment. These three companies have demonstrated resilience and growth potential, making them solid candidates for a long-term portfolio.

Past performance is always a good predictor of potential. IAG has grown its market cap significantly over the years, from $8.74 billion in September 2023 to $12.42 billion today, reflecting the market’s confidence. Brookfield, with its global footprint, has a history of capitalizing on infrastructure and real estate opportunities. And TC Energy’s ability to adapt to energy sector trends while maintaining profitability is a testament to its management prowess.

Future outlook matters, too. IAG is poised to benefit from a growing insurance market and its ability to innovate in financial services. Brookfield’s focus on renewable energy investments aligns perfectly with global environmental priorities, making it a long-term bet on sustainability. And TRP’s projects in clean energy infrastructure position it to thrive as energy demand evolves.

Foolish takeaway

Remember, growth stocks require a patient mindset. They’re not about quick gains but about letting your investment mature. By choosing IAG, BN, and TRP, you’re buying into sectors that promise growth, stability, and the ability to navigate economic changes. With your $500, you’re not just investing. You’re setting the stage for a financially sound future. Let time and these stellar companies do the heavy lifting.