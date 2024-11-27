Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD vs Bank of Nova Scotia?

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD vs Bank of Nova Scotia?

TD and Bank of Nova Scotia have underperformed their large peers over the past five years. Is one oversold right now?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) are the second- and third-largest Canadian banks by market capitalization right now, respectively.

The stocks have delivered very different performances this year, and investors are wondering if TD stock or BNS stock is currently undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

TD Bank stock

TD is the worst performer among the large Canadian banks in 2024. The stock is down 8% this year, while the others have all racked up gains. TD trades near $78.50. It was as high as $108 in early 2022 before going into an extended slide that took the stock as low as $74 this summer.

TD ran into trouble with U.S. regulators for not having adequate systems in place to identify and prevent money laundering at some branches in the American operations. The investigations recently concluded with TD being hit with fines of roughly US$3 billion. An asset cap has also been placed on TD’s American business. This is the part that concerns investors. TD spent billions of dollars over the past two decades to acquire a string of regional banks from Maine down the east coast to Florida as part of its strategy to be a major player in the U.S. market. The asset cap effectively puts U.S. growth on hold. As a result, TD will have to look for other opportunities.

A new chief executive officer (CEO) will assume control in 2025. It will take some time for a new strategy to emerge, so investors will have to be patient. That being said, TD remains very profitable and the business in the United States should be attractive over the long run. Investors who buy TD stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is also in transition. The company brought in a new CEO last year to help generate better returns for investors. Bank of Nova Scotia is only slightly ahead of TD on its performance over the past five years.

The main challenge for Bank of Nova Scotia has been its large bets on Latin America. Bank of Nova Scotia built up businesses in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Chile through acquisitions. These countries are all members of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc that allows the free movement of capital, labour, and goods to the member markets. Low bank penetration in the cumulative market of more than 230 million people offers attractive growth potential as the middle class expands. However, political and economic turbulence elevates the risk of being in these countries. As such, investors have largely preferred the other large Canadian banks.

The new CEO is taking Bank of Nova Scotia in a new strategic direction. Capital investments are now being focused on the U.S. and Canada. Bank of Nova Scotia spent US$2.8 billion in recent months to buy a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, a U.S. regional bank. At home, Bank of Nova Scotia has created a new executive position to oversee expansion in Quebec.

Bank of Nova Scotia trades near $79 at the time of writing. The stock is up 25% in 2024 but still sits below the $93 it reached in 2022. Investors who buy BNS stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.35%.

Is one a better pick?

TD is probably oversold at this point, but investors will need to be patient. If you have a contrarian strategy, TD deserves to be on your radar.

Bank of Nova Scotia is further along in its turnaround efforts, but the stock isn’t as cheap as it was last year. At this level, however, it still offers a good dividend yield and should deliver decent long-term total returns.

If you are looking to add bank exposure to a portfolio, you might want to split the investment between the two stocks at the current prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

money goes up and down in balance
Bank Stocks

Is Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is underperforming its peers in 2024. Will 2025 be different?

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Stocks for Beginners

Bank of Montreal vs. RBC: Which Canadian Bank Stock is the Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these banks have a strong reason to claim the top choice, but when it comes down to it,…

Read more »

CI Financial goes private
Bank Stocks

CI Financial Wants to Go Private: What Investors Need to Know

| Jim Gillies (TMFCanuck)

Will the deal actually go through, or might it face government scrutiny?

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

RBC vs. TD: Which Canadian Bank Stock Is the Better Buy?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are the best picks in the banking…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock has underperformed its large Canadian peers this year. Will 2025 be different?

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy for Its 5.2% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TD Bank stock offers a rare 5.2% dividend yield—can it rebound from challenges and reward contrarian investors? Here's what to…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Stock a Buy for its 4.7% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal is up 20% since late August. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

4% Dividend Yield? I Keep Buying This Dividend Stock in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you find the perfect dividend stock, you never have to worry about investing again. And that's what you get…

Read more »